CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters in the Carthage School District defeated a proposal that would have enabled the district to borrow $18 million to build a new performing arts center on the campus of Carthage High School.
The vote was 2,474 to 2,238, with 52.5% voting in favor of the bond issue. The measure needed a 57.1% majority vote to pass.
A vote for the proposal would have extended the district’s 83-cent debt service levy for two years, from 2040 to 2042, to allow the district to pay off the bonds, and build a center that includes the new auditorium and enlarged classroom space for the vocal music, band and drama departments.
That would in turn have created more space in Carthage High School by allowing the district to remodel the oversized spaces currently being used by those programs into classrooms.
The district held two informational meetings, one Aug. 25 and the other June 28, to get the word out and answer questions about the bond issue.
Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker told voters at those meetings the current auditorium was about 40 years old and no longer met the needs of the high school students who use it.
Baker said the new auditorium would have had 1,250 seats versus 800 in the current auditorium, but the new classrooms were what make the performing arts center different from a simple auditorium.
“An auditorium is a room where the event takes place,” Baker said. “A performing arts center takes everything into consideration, your classrooms, your shop rooms, all into one. You have the auditorium and you have everything that goes into the auditorium, the is a performing arts center. It’s more than just a room.”
Separate classroom and storage spaces for the band, choir and drama programs will be built on the back of the auditorium, giving each classroom direct access to the stage area of the auditorium.
He said a performing arts center, located at the heart of the 80-acre campus, has been part of the construction plans for the land since they were drawn up in 2006. It’s one of the final two elements missing from that overall campus plan, the other being a baseball field on the northeast corner of the lot.
Baker had said the district would raise between $2 million and $4 million in private donations to complete the facility which he said would likely cost between $20 million and $22 million.
The first donation was announced in 2020 when the family of John O. (Pat) and Carolyn Phelps said they would give $750,000 to the project in return for naming rights to the facility.
