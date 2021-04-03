CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters on Tuesday will tab two school board members and fill a seat on the City Council.
For the school board, Lee Elliff Pound and Bill Lasley, both incumbents, and newcomer Nathan Scott are competing for two seats this year. The seats carry three-year terms.
Also on the ballot, incumbent City Council member Ed Barlow is facing off against newcomer Robert Robbins for a two-year Ward 5 term.
School board
• Pound, 56, has lived in Carthage her whole life. She is the director of alumni and constituent relations at Joplin’s Missouri Southern State University, a post she has held for 24 years.
After graduating from Carthage High School in 1982, she received a bachelor’s degree in mass communication at MSSU and a master’s degree in administration at Southwest Baptist University. She was appointed to the Carthage Board of Education in 2005, and served as the board president from 2013 to 2015 and is currently vice president. After her appointment, she was elected for three-year terms in 2006, 2009, 2012 and 2018. Pound ran unopposed in 2015.
• Lasley, 74, is a lawyer in Carthage who has lived in the area for over four decades.
He attended Raymore-Peculiar High School and then received his undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri and his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Lasley is running for his second term.
• Scott, 30, is a real estate broker who has lived in the Carthage area his entire life.
He graduated from Carthage High School in 2009 and received bachelor’s degrees in business and human resources management in 2013 from MSSU.
He ran unsuccessfully for the school board in 2020.
City Council
• Barlow, 40, has been teaching high school social studies in the Carthage School District for four years.
He’s lived in the area for eight years, which is the total amount of time he’s been with the district. After graduating from Tahlequah High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Evangel University in Springfield and master’s in mass communication from the University of Central Missouri.
Barlow has held the Ward 5 seat on the City Council for the past two years.
• Robbins, 30, has lived in the area for the majority of his life. He graduated in 2009 from Carthage High School.
This is his first bid for elective office, through which he hopes to be a voice for the disabled population.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.