CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters in the city of Carthage will vote Tuesday on whether to allow the city to collect a use tax, which would apply to purchases made online and from out-of-state vendors.
The Carthage City Council voted in a March meeting to propose a 2.75% use tax, the same rate as the local sales tax, on products purchased out of state or through online retailers.
A use tax is collected on internet purchases where local sales taxes are not collected. A sales tax is imposed based on the location of the seller, while a use tax would apply to purchases made from out-of-state vendors and shipped to Carthage.
The city’s sales tax rate is 2.75%. The state sales tax rate is 4.225% and Jasper County collects an additional 1.225%, meaning the total sales tax is 8.2 cents on on every dollar in purchases, or $8.20 on every $100 in purchases at a retail business in Carthage.
The Missouri Department of Revenue’s website says that towns and counties in Missouri, with voter approval, may impose a local use tax at the same rate as the local sales tax. A use tax applies at the location where the property purchased out of state is stored, used or consumed.
The ballot measure requires a simple majority for approval, with the proceeds used for general revenue purposes. City officials estimate that the use tax would generate approximately $740,000 annually. With the continuous growth of online shopping, especially amid the pandemic, one goal of a use tax is to help level the playing field for brick and mortar businesses, officials say. A use tax, they also say, would help towns and counties recoup tax money taken away from them via the growth of online shopping.
An eight-member committee, made up of business owners and other residents of Carthage, was appointed by Mayor Dan Rife. The committee helped the city get information out about why the city is asking for the tax and for what it would be used.
The committee voted to recommend that the city divide the estimated $740,000 in annual revenue from a use tax in three-way split, earmarking 40% to parks, 30% to public safety, and 30% to infrastructure for the first three years of collections.
If approved, Carthage would join more than 200 Missouri cities, including Webb City, Duquesne, Carterville, Neosho and Mount Vernon, that have already adopted a use tax.
