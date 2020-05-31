CARTHAGE, Mo. — Voters will decide on Tuesday whether they want to approve a $10 million bond issue that the Carthage School District has put forward for renovation of its technical center.
The proposal would expand the South Tech Center by approximately 40,000 square feet and remodel the North Tech Center.
District officials believe the expansion to the South Tech Center would allow the district to provide additional training to the community. Several programs would be moved or added if the project is approved, including marketing, medical lab, business, FFA, career testing/employability skills, health sciences, athletic training and criminal justice/public safety.
The project also would open up six classrooms at Carthage High School by moving six high school teachers to the South Tech Center.
The public ranked expanding tech center programs as the second-highest priority for the school district, according to a survey taken by the community at a Carthage 2020 and Beyond meeting last year.
The original South Tech Center was built for a little more than $4.2 million, with half that money coming from a state grant and the other half from the Kent D. and Mary L. Steadley Memorial Trust.
Officials originally hoped to include a performing arts center project in the proposal submitted to voters, but because of the district's limited bonding capacity, they scaled back their plans to focus only on the technical center.
Passage of the bond issue would require the extension of the current debt service levy of 83 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for about six years, until 2040, according to school officials. Under the debt service levy, the owner of a $100,000 home pays $157.70 annually in school taxes. The district's full levy is $3.98 per $100 of assessed valuation. The owner of the $100,000 home pays about $756 in total annual school taxes.
The measure needs a 57.14% supermajority to pass.
