CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage voters will have plenty of choices to make Tuesday in the school and city elections.
Eight people, including one incumbent, are competing for the three open seats on the Board of Education, and City Council races have developed in three of the town's five wards.
SCHOOL BOARD
Board members Tony Diggs and Elizabeth Streich did not file for the chance to return to the board for another three-year term.
Jeff Jones was the only incumbent to file for a new term. Other candidates are Ed Streich, Karen Wilkinson, Nathan Scott, Ryan Collier, Robin Hicklin, Patrick Scott and E. Wayne Wilson.
The three candidates with the most votes will win new three-years term on the board.
• Jones, 53, is executive director of Innovative Industries in Carthage and Joplin Workshops in Joplin. He’s worked for Innovative Industries for 10 years and the Joplin Workshops for the past year and a half.
Jones is a 1985 graduate of Carthage High School and a 1993 graduate of Missouri Southern State University with a bachelor’s degree in management technology and an associate degree in computer aided drafting and design. He has served on the Board of Education for 12 years.
• Streich, 62, Carthage, is married to outgoing board member Elizabeth Streich and will retire in June from his current job as chief of student services for the Shawnee Mission (Kansas) School District, where he’s worked for seven years.
Streich has a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University and has worked in education for 41 years. He spent 19 years of that career in Carthage as a science teacher at the junior and senior high schools, coached boys track and was an assistant coach in football, then worked as assistant principal at the junior high. He has lived in Carthage for 33 years, and this is his first bid for elected office.
• Wilkerson, 68, grew up in Carthage and retired from teaching in 2014.
She taught for 25 years in Missouri, Kansas and Florida. She started her teaching career in Carthage at Hawthorne Elementary and Mark Twain Elementary schools. Prior to teaching, she worked in banking and finance. Wilkinson received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education, specializing in reading, from Missouri Southern and her master’s in elementary education administration from William Woods University. This is her first bid for elective office.
• Nathan Scott, 29, Carthage, has been a real estate broker with Scott Property Solutions LLC for four years.
He earned two bachelor’s degrees from Missouri Southern: one in human resources management and one in business management. He was born and raised in Carthage. This is Scott’s first campaign for elective office.
• Collier, 46, graduated from Carl Junction High School and has lived in the area for 42 years.
He holds a doctorate in physical therapy from the College of St. Scholastica and is currently director of rehab services at Freeman Neosho Hospital, a position he’s held for 10 years. He’s been a practicing physical therapist for 22 years. He earned his master’s degree in Arkansas and worked for a private practice in Houston, Missouri, for two years. This is his first run for public office.
• Hicklin, 51, currently works as the director of the Upward Bound program at Missouri Southern, a position he’s held for 10 years.
He’s lived in the Carthage area for 26 years, and this is his first bid for elective office. Hicklin earned his Bachelor of Science in secondary education and history from Southern Arkansas University and his Master of Science in college administration at the University of Central Missouri. He earned his public school administration certificate from Missouri State University and his education specialist certificate in superintendency from Southwest Baptist University.
• Patrick Scott, 41, has lived in the Carthage area since 1985, growing up on a farm just outside Carthage. He and his family have lived in Carthage for 12 years.
Scott attended Missouri Southern, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting with a minor in total quality management. He went to graduate school in banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. He worked at Arvest Bank for 15 years before purchasing Heartland Financial Investments in 2016. He is currently that company’s president, CEO and financial adviser. This is his first bid for elective office.
• Wilson, 43, has lived in Carthage for more than 21 years.
He is currently senior vice president and community banker with Simmons Bank, where he has worked for seven years. He’s worked in banking for more than 21 years. Wilson graduated from Nevada High School and has a Bachelor of Science in business administration, majoring in economics and financing. This is his first bid for elective office.
City Council
Five of the 10 seats on the Carthage City Council, one in each ward, are on the ballot Tuesday. The winning candidates will serve two-year terms on the Council.
The incumbents are the only two candidates who filed for the open seats in two of the wards. They are Juan Topete in Ward 1 and Ray West in Ward 3.
Voters in Wards 3, 4 and 5 will have choices to make on the ballot, and the winners in Wards 4 and 5 will be new faces as the incumbents, Darren Collier and Kirby Newport, did not file for reelection.
In Ward 3, Mary Schwab, incumbent Mike Daugherty, and Dustin Edge are vying for the seat; in Ward 4, Craig Diggs and Daniel J. Beck are the candidates; and in Ward 5, Ron Bass is competing against Seth Thompson.
Ward 3
• Schwab, 35, has lived in Carthage for 28 years.
She currently works as director of the Little Folks School at the First Baptist Church in Carthage, a position she’s held for eight years. Schwab earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies, a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in science education curriculum and instruction. This is her first bid for elective office.
• Daugherty, 52, is running for his third two-year term on the council and has lived in Carthage for seven years.
He’s worked for the past seven years as a senior quality analyst with AT&T. He has attended some college.
• Edge, 37, has lived in Carthage for 25 years and is making his first bid for elective office.
He has worked for nine years as program analyist and manager for Jack Henry and Associates. Edge earned his bachelor’s degree in management from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
Ward 4
• Diggs, 35, was born and raised in Carthage and has worked for three years as the Midwest information technology manager for Butterball LLC.
He has an associate degree in technology. This is his first bid for elected office.
• Beck, 59, was born and raised in Carthage and returned to live in the city a few years ago.
He currently works in sales and operations for Emma Technologies and Beyond Smart. Previously, he worked for 35 years for Leggett & Platt. He graduated in 1983 from the University of Missouri with a degree in architectural studies.
Beck served one term on the Carthage Board of Education from 2003-2006. This is his first bid for a City Council seat.
Ward 5
• Bass: Efforts to contact Bass by phone, text message and Facebook message were unsuccessful.
• Thompson, 32, was born and raised in Carthage and is participating in his first election for public office.
Thompson has been an engineer with Leggett & Platt for the past six years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology at Pittsburg State University.
