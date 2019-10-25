CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Water & Electric Plant has been awarded state assistance for improvements to its wastewater treatment operation.
The city of Carthage was awarded a $4.5 million Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan, the department announced this week, to fund the improvements. Congress established the loan program in 1987 through the Clean Water Act to provide states with a financing option for a variety of infrastructure needs for water quality, wastewater and drinking water.
The Carthage plant serves about 5,600 customers, and it’s estimated that ratepayers will save approximately $1.3 million over conventional financing during the loan’s 20-year term, the state department said in a news release.
Chuck Bryant, general manager of CW&EP, said the city will pay back the loan through customer rates. It has made minimal hikes over a period of years for such loans in the past, rather than assessing a large rate increase all at once.
“We take the funds generated from the revenue of our wastewater treatment billing and pay that debt service with that,” he said. “But we don’t project moving forward (with) some drastic increase that negatively impacts our customers.”
Bryant said the loan has a low interest rate and will be integral in the completion of the project. The Carthage City Council recently approved the loan, and the funding will improve efficiencies at the plant from an operational standpoint, as well as better management of the flows coming into the plant and the time it takes to treat the wastewater.
“A lot of control improvements will be made to the system that will allow us to manage our entire facility a lot better,” he said.
The goal is to begin construction this fall and have it completed by early 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.