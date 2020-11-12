There will be no shortage of cheering Webb City Cardinal fans or Carthage Tiger pride at the district championship football game when the two Class 5 teams will battle it out tonight.
This historic high school football matchup has generated tons of buzz and drummed up enthusiasm in both communities. This game marks the first time the Webb City High School football team (9-1), which has been a Class 4 state champion and a powerhouse in the class for many years, will play Carthage as members of Class 5, joining the Tigers there this year. Both teams won the state championship in their respective classes last year.
Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti said the atmosphere around town is upbeat, and students couldn’t be more ready for tonight's game. He hopes the football game will give fans and players a sense of normalcy in a time of uncertainty.
“It’s Friday night in November," he said. "It’s the way it’s supposed to be, and having some community rivalry is something normal. We just hope that we’re able to put forth our best effort and hopefully come out on top.”
Typically on home game days, Rossetti said, Cardinal fans will start lining up at the stadium several hours ahead of kickoff and bring chairs while they visit and tailgate. The line only grows longer as alumni, past players and their families join the crowd before the gates open.
“It’s not only a time for sitting and waiting to get into the stadium, but it’s a time for them to reminisce and build those bonds,” said Rossetti. “It’s a movement, so to speak, of just the support, the unity. It’s something that brings people together as opposed to pulling them apart. And rallying behind your favorite sports team at your local community high school is part of being an American in Southwest Missouri.”
Mike Wilson is a diehard Cardinal sports fan who calls the Cardinal Stadium his “happy place.” Wilson played high school football for Webb City in 1986 to 1988. His love for football was also passed down to his son, Brent, who played for the school, and his daughter, Kayla, who was a team manager for six years.
Wilson said tonight’s game will be one of the better matchups between Webb City and Carthage in a long time.
“Carthage is coming off their state championship last year, and all those players have a taste of what our kids have had for several decades now, and they’re going to fight for everything that they’ve got to help create a tradition,” Wilson said. “While our kids are fighting to continue a tradition, their kids are hungry to get it going. And I know they want to prove that it wasn’t just a one-time thing.
“It doesn’t matter who wins or loses the game,” he added. “It’s the two communities coming together.”
Carthage excitement
The Carthage football team (9-0) is the reigning Class 5 state champion and most recently won its district semifinal game against Branson. The National Weather Service is predicting a 50% chance of showers tonight with a low of 44 degrees, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to stop fans from supporting their favorite team.
Superintendent Mark Baker believes tonight will be great for high school football, and ultimately, he wants the players, coaches and spectators to show respect for the game and one another.
“The game has always been considered a rivalry game,” he said. “However, nowadays the kids all know each other, play on the same travel teams and contact each other through social media. The rivalry part is probably more important to adults than students.
“Regardless who we play, our community has always supported our athletes,” he added. “I anticipate the same this week. I believe our Tiger Nation will be loud and proud.”
Neely Myers, director of membership and marketing at the Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce, said the Carthage Tigers not only have fantastic team spirit but also great sportsmanship.
“On game day, it’s real,” she said. “They’re there to win, both teams. We just want Carthage to come out on top.”
She described an electrifying feeling around the community on game days.
“We’re always excited for everything to do with our kiddos and how hard they fight and want to be great for their community,” said Myers. “There seems to be a fervor and a buzz around town.”
Game details
The game is slated for kickoff at 7 p.m. tonight at David Haffner Stadium, 2600 S. River St., in Carthage. Gates will open to the public at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person 6 and older. No passes will be accepted. Fans are asked to wear masks when entering and exiting the stadium and when unable to maintain social distancing.
