CARTHAGE, Mo. — Candace and Bob Copeland, from Silver Springs, New Mexico, stopped Tuesday on the Carthage square and got out of their car.
It was their first moments in Carthage, and the first thing they did was take pictures of the fall tree color around the Jasper County Courthouse.
Candace Copeland said she likes trees anyway, and she was immediately drawn to the vibrant reds and golds on the maple trees on the courthouse lawn.
“It’s beautiful, and we don’t have anything like that where we’re from,” she said. “It’s one of those oooh, ahh, ahh moments. You should be promoting this, including all the old buildings, the architecture.”
A national group recently decided that Carthage’s trees and its tree canopy were deserving of attention too. America in Bloom, a not-for-profit group that promotes beautifying cities across the country, awarded Carthage the Most Beautiful Canopy of Trees award at its recent national symposium, said Abi Almandinger, director of Vision Carthage. Almandinger also heads up the Carthage in Bloom project, which is the local affiliate of America in Bloom and has been working on landscaping around the Jasper County Courthouse and in other places around town.
Almandinger said Carthage has been part of the America in Bloom group for three years, and this is the first year it had taken a national award.
“I think we’re the only community in Missouri to win an award,” Almandinger said. “Our maple trees are so stunning. If you live here, you know they are, but if you're not from this community, you’re in for a great surprise if you come to visit in the fall.”
The Copelands were traveling from Michigan home to New Mexico in a truck they purchased from a friend and had talked about wanting to go camping. They were driving past Colaw RV Sales on Interstate 49 south of town when they spotted a travel trailer they had to look at.
They stopped and bought it, then came to Carthage to wait as their purchase was going through final preparations. That’s when they got their first glimpse of Carthage’s annual fall spectacle.
“I love hearing the leaves when the wind streams through them, I love seeing them, and I love watching the changing of the colors,” Candace Copeland said. “We don’t have that in the Desert Southwest. We just parked the car and immediately started taking pictures of the trees changing on the square.”
National competition
Bryan Stringer, a member of the Carthage Tree Board who also volunteers with Almandinger on the Carthage in Bloom project, said the Most Beautiful Canopy of Trees award recognizes the long-term efforts of the city and past residents to plant trees on private land and in public spaces. It also recognizes recent efforts to maintain Carthage’s trees.
“Being a Tree City USA for 21 years didn’t hurt us any,” Stringer said. “It had a lot to do with the city’s work more than what Carthage in Bloom or Vision Carthage did. It was a matter of what our city has done over the last 50 to 100 years to give Carthage such a beautiful tree canopy to be proud of. Our forefathers were definitely well ahead of the game planting the maples and other trees all up and down our streets and parks.”
The America in Bloom website said Carthage was one of 23 cities across the nation honored at the annual symposium, which was held virtually from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2.
Normally, America in Bloom sends judges to communities help them see things they can improve and provide written reports on what they find in a community from an outside perspective.
Stringer said this year, communities had to self-nominate, and he nominated Carthage for a few awards.
“Communities all over the country compete with each other for different awards at this symposium,” he said. “It’s just an honor to be nominated in some of these categories with some of these great communities, and then to actually win a category against these cities, that’s really special.”
Capitalizing on success
Almandinger and Callie Myers, director of the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau, said they’d like to work on ways for Carthage to capitalize on its award-winning trees, especially this time of year, when the city is covered in the vibrant colors of the leaves in transition.
But predicting the fall colors and when they will be at their brightest is virtually impossible from year to year.
“I would like to see a campaign highlighting our trees and saying come to Carthage between this date and this date and stay for the Maple Leaf Parade and enjoy our community,” Almandinger said, referring to Carthage’s annual fall festival. “It’s hard to tell exactly when they will change, but our trees are just out of this world. You can’t beat them, and this is the best time of year to see them.”
Myers said she can see creating maps or guides to help people who like to photograph the fall leaves.
“I think there’s definitely potential to put together driving tours and maps specifically of the best routes to take around town,” Myers said. “You could also mark ideal spots for photography on those maps and which times of day would be the best to get good fall pictures. I think that would definitely attract a certain kind of crowd, those who are into photography, into social media and into capturing great images to share. And there’s all kinds of potential for capturing great images.”
On the web
For more information about America in Bloom, visit https://www.americainbloom.org
For more information about Vision Carthage and the Carthage in Bloom projects, check out Carthage’s Facebook page.
