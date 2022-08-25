CARTHAGE, Mo. — A failure in an electrical substation owned by an outside power association resulted in a power outage in much of Carthage that lasted for several hours Thursday.
Chuck Bryant, Carthage Water & Electric Plant general manager, said power to most of the town was knocked out about 2 p.m. Service had been restored to most residents by about 7:15 p.m.
Bryant said a failure in piece of equipment at a substation owned by the Southwest Power Administration on the south side of Fir Road just south of the Fair Acres Sports Complex shut down power to almost all of Carthage.
CW&EP was conducting routine testing of some of its generators at its power plant on River Street and was able to provide power to homes and businesses in the vicinity of the square and a few other areas, but most of Carthage, including the major business districts on Central Avenue and on South Grand Avenue and the industrial area on North Main Street, lost power for several hours.
“This was not on our equipment, but we’re working with the Southwest Power Administration to get the power back on as quickly as possible,” he said in the afternoon.
The Southwest Power Administration dispatched a crew to fix its substation, but that crew had to travel from about an hour away.
Bryant said CW&EP crews worked with the Southwest Power Administration crew to coordinate the restoration of power so as not to damage any of the local utility’s transformers and substations during the effort.
Bryant said people can in most instances keep up with outages and repairs on the utility’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/cwep.carthagemo, or on Instagram and Twitter.
