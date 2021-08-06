CARTHAGE, Mo. — Four weeks ago Stefani and Donavan Daniel, of Carthage, were a young couple in the prime of life, working hard to provide for themselves and two little girls under the strain of a pandemic that gripped the world.
Now, because of a virus that didn’t exist less than two years ago, Stefani Daniel, Carthage, is left to raise her daughters on her own after the death of her husband, Donavan Daniel, 34, to COVID-19 on Sunday, July 25.
Stefani Daniel shared the story of Donavan’s battle with the virus publicly on Facebook, mainly she said to keep family and friends informed of their situation without having to answer dozens of phone calls and text messages.
She didn’t realize that hundreds of people were also following their struggle, most praying for a good outcome.
“I’ve been pretty overwhelmed by the response,” Stefani Daniel said in a phone interview with the Globe.
“I did not realize we had as many people following our story as we did,” she said. “I’ve had so many people reach out, not even just local people but across the globe, who have reached out and said they’re praying for us and they’re supporting us and they followed his story. I’ve had close to 30 people reach out and tell me they’ve been vaccinated in his name, which I think is amazing.”
And Stefani Daniel’s message to those who have followed their story — get the shot.
“He did tell me when he was home and while he was feeling better, he said he was sorry he had given me so much grief about getting vaccinated, that he wished he could go back and get vaccinated,” Stefani Daniel said. “He told me as soon as all of this was done and he was better he would get vaccinated. He never wanted to put us through this again, or risk that our daughters could end up with it. and he said he wanted our loved ones to get vaccinated. He did not want anybody else that we knew or loved to go through this.”
Coping with the pandemic
Prior to mid-July, the Daniel family was a normal family, a wife, a husband, and two young daughters, Peighton, 10, and Ryleigh, 5. Peighton is a fourth grader at the Carthage Intermediate Center. Ryleigh will start kindergarten at Steadley this year.
Stefani Daniel said Donavan was the kind of person who never let things get him down. He was the kind or person who took his lifted four-wheel-drive truck out in snowstorms with chains to pull people out of ditches because he wanted to help.
“He always had a smile,” she said. “It did not matter who he was around or what he was doing, he always had a smile. He was always helping people. He also loved being a dad. It’s been said to me at least a dozen times in the last week that any time you’ve seen my husband with his family, with me or our daughters, you could see the love he had for us on his face.”
Donavan had worked at Commercial Metals as an overnight shift leader in the furnace for the past eight years.
“There were multiple days that the girls had something going on at school or had a sports event and he would only sleep two or three hours, and he would be back up to go to their stuff,” Stefani Daniel said. “He just did what he had to do to be both, an excellent dad and husband, and to be a great employee.”
In March 2020 when the pandemic started, Stefani Daniel, who works at Leggett & Platt corporate headquarters, started working from home and helping the children as they attended school at home for the rest of the school year.
Donavan continued his job, meaning he was the only person leaving the home routinely for much of 2020.
“We primarily tried to do grocery pickup, but if there was a trip to the store, he was the only one who went since he was the only one working outside the home,” Stefani Daniel said. “We took masks very seriously, we really tried to cut down on the spread of COVID-19. We did not want to be those people who were out in the public living our lives and going on like this wasn’t happening. We wanted the spread to stop.”
To vaccinate or not
The couple decided to send their children to school in person for the 2020-21 school year.
When the vaccines came out, both parents were hesitant at first. Then Stefani Daniel spoke with her daughters’ pediatrician.
“I know there’s a lot of controversy over the matter, but this is not a political thing, this is a humanity thing,” Stefani Daniel said. “I stopped listening to social media. I started looking at the science and the side effects. I started looking at the side effects that have actually been recorded and I just decided that since the delta variant was becoming so strong in our communities it needed to be done and I went ahead and did it.”
Stefani said Donavan was more hesitant, and even began to make fun of her for getting the shot.
“He’s definitely not anti-vaccine, he supports vaccinations, our kids are vaccinated except for the COVID vaccine,” Stefani Daniel said. “But when I got it, he would joke and he would tell me now when you get old and you have Alzheimers, I can track you because you have your government tracking system. I said great, now you’ll know where to find me. It was a joke between us, but we knew it was the best option.
“It was a personal choice for him not to vaccinate. He felt like he wanted more information, he just wanted some more data and he wanted more information on long-term effects.”
Stefani Daniel got her second shot at the beginning of July, then in mid-July, Donavan Daniel started to feel ill. One day shy of the 14 day mark after Stefani Daniel was vaccinated, Donavan Daniel tested positive for the coronavirus and became ill.
“When he got sick, the girls at that point had already been exposed, when he tested positive they had already been around him,” Stefani Daniel said “We just took a lot of precautions with him going forward. There was a lot of mask wearing in the house, a lot of sanitation, there was just a lot of precaution taken.”
Stefani Daniel said some people gave her unsolicited advice, telling her she needed to remove the girls from the home. But the family didn’t want to risk spreading the virus to another household.
The girls never got sick, even as Donavan Daniel continued to decline.
Search for beds
Stefani Daniel said Donavan’s first symptoms were a sore throat and fatigue. On Sunday, July 18, he had trouble breathing and the couple went to an urgent care clinic for a test.
When he tested positive, doctors sent him to the Freeman West Emergency Room, where the family waited for seven hours before he could be seen.
“We spent seven hours at Freeman ER with him in just a holding room with two other COVID positive patients,” Stefani Daniel said.
He was eventually moved to another room and given nn IV with a steroid and fluids. Doctors wanted to to give him another drug, but that would have required two more hours in the hospital, and since his wife and children had waited in the car for about eight hours at that time, he refused and went home.
On Monday, Donavan’s oxygen levels plummeted. He collapsed while trying to go to the bathroom and his oxygen level fell below 50.
The couple went to Mercy Carthage Hospital where doctors put Donavan on oxygen and were able to get his blood-oxygen level back to 85 percent.
Mercy Carthage medics said they had to transfer Donavan to a hospital with an ICU, but both Joplin hospitals were full and the search for beds began.
The hospital called hospitals as far away as Little Rock and Oklahoma City before finding a bed in Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Donavan was taken by medical helicopter, but on the way, something went wrong with the oxygen system and his oxygen levels dropped again.
Claire Dale, director of the ICU at Citizens Memorial, recalled Donavan’s arrival.
“Unfortunately, Donavan was the youngest patient that we had seen, and he was so extremely sick,” Dale said. “We’ve seen, unfortunately, a lot of people pass from COVID, but it hit a little different when you’re 34 and you have two young girls and a wife, that hits different, especially when the people taking care of you are so close to your same age and living the same kind of life you’re living. It was just a different situation for us.”
Stefani Daniel said Dr. Gerald Alderfer and the staff at the Bolivar ICU ward worked hard to try to save her husband.
She stayed in Bolivar on Tuesday and came home on Wednesday to be with the girls. She stayed home on Thursday, but she and Donavan talked and prayed by text message most of the day and evening.
Stefani Daniel said Thursday was a good day for Donavan, and they hoped he might be on the mend.
Final days
“They did warn us that with COVID patients, it’s not just an uphill then down hill climb like with normal pneumonia,” Stefani said. “It’s kind of a yo-yo effect. There are good days and there are really bad days and then we may come back and we may have more bad days ahead. So we were really hoping we were on the up and we were going to have the worst behind us. Then Thursday night he was very anxious, he was very scared, he was awake most of the night. We prayed a lot, all of this was done via text message because we couldn’t talk over the phone due to oxygen.”
Friday, Donavan asked that Stefani bring the girls to see him through the windows in the hospital’s ICU ward.
On the way, Donavan texted that things were getting worse and doctors were talking about putting him on a ventilator.
The couple talked and decided the ventilator was the best thing to give his body a chance to heal. He talked to his daughters and told them he loved them before he was sedated to be put on the ventilator.
Things continued to deteriorate on Saturday and finally on Sunday, with Donavan’s organs failing, the decision was made to transfer him to Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
A storm grounded the medical helicopter so he was taken by ground ambulance to Springfield.
Stefani saw her husband one more time before he died.
“I followed the ambulance to the hospital,” she said. “I had my niece with me who is 18, so I stopped my car in the middle of the ambulance drive and I got out and ran all the way into the ambulance bay. One of the paramedics from another ambulance told me I couldn’t be in there and I explained the situation so she told me to stand right there. He came off of the ambulance and they told me he was stable, but he was critical and they had to go. They rushed him inside the hospital and that was the last time I saw him alive.”
Stefani said doctors were preparing to put Donavan on kidney dialysis when his heart stopped. They managed to get it restarted, but it stopped again and he couldn’t be resuscitated.
Stefani Daniel said her husband died at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, July 25.
