Carthage First Church of the Nazarene members Terri Knell Rushing and Bryan Hann wield the Carthage Chamber of Commerce's giant scissors to cut the ribbon marking the church's 100th birthday celebration in what is now the parking lot of the Bright Futures Carthage office at the corner of Chestnut and Grant. The parking lot was the location of the church's original building when it was founded in 1922. GLOBE | JOHN HACKER