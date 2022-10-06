CARTHAGE, Mo. — The First Church of the Nazarene has a spacious building at the corner of Fairview and Grand avenues in Carthage, so some people might have been surprised to see members worshipping Wednesday evening and gathering again Thursday morning in a tent in a parking lot about 2 miles north.
That parking lot at the corner of Chestnut and Grant streets is a part of the church’s history, according to Dustin Ledford, pastor at the church.
“One hundred years ago this year, the Carthage Nazarene Church was founded here at the corner of Chestnut and Grant,” Ledford said at a Carthage Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting honoring the anniversary Thursday.
“The original members had a revival at Fourth and Lincoln, which is where the county jail is today, earlier in 1922, and God did incredible work,” Ledford said. “Then the church was formed and they bought an old Presbyterian church here at Chestnut and Grant in 1922, and they worshipped here until 1965. Then they relocated to where we are today.”
According to a written history prepared by the church this year, in late summer 1922, W.I. DeBoard, pastor of the Nazarene Church in Joplin, and W.L. Dodson, former Nazarene district superintendent, held that meeting at the corner of Fourth and Lincoln in a tent with the capacity of about 300 people. But the crowds overflowed the tent and the meetings continued for about five weeks.
From those meetings, 49 people banded together to form the Carthage Nazarene Church and raised $1,600, which is over $27,000 in 2022 dollars. The group bought the church at 800 Grant that had been built in 1891 by the Westminster Presbyterian Church, and even though title to the building wasn’t obtained until Nov. 28, 1922, the Nazarene Church held its first service there Nov. 1, 1922.
Only a few people who remember services in the old church are still living.
Kay Newman, a member of the Nazarene Church since 1971, said she and her husband, E.J. Newman, attended two or three services there as guests of friends before the congregation moved to the church at Fairview and Grand.
“I was used to going to a small church, and it seemed like there were so many people here, but they were very friendly,” Newman said. “I remember it seemed to be old and dark. I was just a guest at that time, and I was afraid to look around too much. I can’t fathom 100 years. So many of these churches last maybe 10 or 15 years, something like that. We’ve had very good leadership and good pastors, compassionate people, and that’ll bring you back to church.”
Ledford said three stories from the church’s history stand out to him and show the church’s dedication to serving the community.
“During the Great Depression, they started a soup kitchen to serve the community because people didn’t have money,” Ledford said. “So they needed to expand, but they didn’t have space, so men brought picks and shovels and wheelbarrows, and they dug a basement under this church so they could expand.”
Then in the 1940s, the church decided to build an educational wing.
Ledford pointed to a stone on the front blue concrete block building that still stands on the lot that is owned by the Carthage School District and now houses the Carthage Bright Futures program. That stone holds the words “Sunday school Annex 1951.”
Ledford said that in the 1960s, when the country was being rocked by violence, the church took the lead in trying to unite the Black and white communities in Carthage.
“The church voted to say people of all colors would be welcome to worship here,” Ledford said. “They wanted to be open to all.”
Ledford said the church is marking its 100th birthday throughout October.
“Every Sunday in October we have a person coming back who grew up in this church who was called into the ministry," Ledford said. "That’s for two reasons — one for the church here to see that their ministry is beyond just the local church. They’ve literally influenced around the world. Second, our prayer is that men and women will be called into the ministry at this time.”
