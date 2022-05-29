CARTHAGE, Mo. — A classic that’s been entertaining children and adults for more than 70 years is back on track for the summer of 2022.
The Carthage Kiwanis Club’s Kiddieland, a small amusement park in Municipal Park on West Oak Street in Carthage, reopened for the summer.
Memorial Day is one of three three-day weekends on the park’s schedule, so it will be open Monday as well. Regular hours are 2-5 p.m. Monday and every Saturday and Sunday until Labor Day.
Bill Barksdale, who manages Kiddieland, said the classic train traveled 10 miles on its quarter-mile oval Saturday and that the club sold 197 tickets.
“That was down a little bit from last year, but last year we were reopening after being closed in 2020 because of COVID,” Barksdale said. “Usually, opening day isn’t our busiest of the first weekend. Last year, the second day was busier than the first day.”
Making memories
Rebecca Gorham, of Carl Junction, came to Kiddieland on Saturday with her two grandchildren, Emmah Gorham, 9, and Kynzlee Gorham, 5.
She said they had just heard of the tiny amusement park in Carthage and that Saturday was their first visit.
“A friend of ours invited us to come down today,” Gorham said. “We’re really enjoying it, and it’s such a beautiful day. It’s a great place to bring your grandchildren. We love the park around it too.”
Emmah said she really liked the “rocket ride” the best. “I like that it just spins around,” she added.
Her little sister, Kynzlee, said she liked the train the best.
Brandi Marks grew up in Sarcoxie and came to Kiddieland many times as a kid.
“We used to come here with my parents when they worked at the hardwood mill,” Marks said as her three children — Mariska, 7, Kiara, 6, and Gavin, 5 — rode the spinning tub ride. “We came out here once or twice a summer. We always had a lot of fun, so I like bringing my kid here.”
Kelsey Jordan, who watched with her mother, Angela Martin, as her daughter, Addy, 5, rode the airplane ride, said this was their first time visiting Kiddieland, but they would be back.
“I saw it on Facebook and told Addy about it, so we decided to come down and try it out,” Jordan said. “Obviously, she’s having fun. I really like it. We would honestly probably come a lot.”
Kiddieland history
The Carthage Kiwanis Club has operated Kiddieland in Municipal Park since 1951, when the train was first installed. The tub ride, kiddie cars and airplane ride were installed in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
The attraction’s location on Route 66 played a big role in its early popularity, and generations of Carthage residents have fond memories of riding the Kiddieland rides.
Cost has remained at 50 cents per ticket for more than 20 years, and the club donates proceeds from Kiddieland and other activities such as a pancake feed and golf tournament to a variety of charities.
Barksdale said the club pays $700 each year to have the rides inspected and certified, and volunteers perform much of the maintenance on the park. Barksdale also said the club received donations from Arvest Bank and Knell Mortuary that helped it pay for the inspections and give some donations last year, but the lack of money coming in from Kiddieland put a crimp in the club’s ability to donate to its preferred charities.
The “airplanes” on the airplane ride are made from external fuel tanks carried by World War II fighter planes, and the kiddie cars are run using a differential from a 1932 Dodge.
The park went through a series of major renovations from 2011 to 2016 when the carousel was installed, the train’s engine and cars were rebuilt, and permanent covers were built over all the rides.
Barksdale said the club’s membership has been dwindling over the past few years, making staffing the park difficult. In the last couple of years, volunteers from other civic clubs, such as the Knights of Pythias, Soroptimists and others have helped.
Barksdale said Kiddieland will be open from 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 4, and all rides will be free thanks to a generous donor.
