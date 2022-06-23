Sudstock

Caleb Stiles demonstrates a foam cannon to be used at Carthage's upcoming Sudstock, which is the newly rebranded event formerly known as Mudstock. Globe | Roger Nomer

If you're familiar with past events in Carthage known as Mudstock, then you'll be interested to know that it's back this year.

But it will look a little different. Instead of mud, it will feature suds, and the entire thing has a new name to reflect that change: Sudstock.

Learn more about this event and why the changes were made in a story from reporter John Hacker. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.

You'll also find:

  • An announcement of work underway at Carver National Monument.
  • A story about the 2022 Rotarian of the Year in Joplin.
  • An update on a 2019 murder case in Joplin.

Happy Thursday. See you on Friday.

