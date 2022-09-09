CARTHAGE, Mo. — Col. William Phelps died in 1916, but he would have recognized the cars parked on Friday in front his historic home in Carthage.
“These cars sort of go with the era of this house,” said Tommie Baldwin, manager at the Phelps House, as she looked over the 43 Model T Fords parked in front of the classic Carthage marble home.
“Col. Phelps, during his lifetime living here, probably had one of those,” she said. “He came from the horse and buggy (era), but a newspaper article we have refers to him as having a ‘crank car.’ That newspaper article stipulates that he would go from here to his farmhouse east of town, and the chickens and cows would have to jump out of the way because he’d come honking through. You can imagine seeing him stepping out of one of these cars.”
It was a sight that drew a small crowd as 43 “tin Lizzies” from the Springfield-based Heart of the Ozarks chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America parked in front of the the Phelps House, 1146 Grand Ave., for a little more than an hour on Friday.
Karl Goodson, of Billings, said the club was on its 2022 Hillbilly Tour, a four-day gathering of Model T enthusiasts that allowed them to take their cars on the road and see some of the sights around a central point chosen each year by the club.
This year’s tour was centered in Pittsburg, Kansas, and Friday took the cars just over the state line to Carthage for tours of the Phelps House, followed by lunch on Carthage’s historic square.
Baldwin said the club contacted her in February to arrange the tour, giving her plenty of time to marshal the members of Carthage Historic Preservation, the group that owns Phelps House, to provide guided tours of the house.
“This was very unique, but we were happy they chose Carthage and they started reaching out to Carthage attractions and sites to accommodate this group," Baldwin said.
Older than his car
For most people, saying that they’re older than their car is not a big deal, but when the car was built in 1926, that’s another matter entirely.
Ron Vassalli Sr., of Sullivan, turned 100 on Sunday, which makes him older than the Model T he drove on the tour. The club had a birthday party for Vassalli on the first day of the Hillbilly Tour as well.
Vassalli said his first car was a 1932 Ford V8 he bought when his wife gave him some money she’d saved in a cookie jar in the 1940s.
“I told my wife, I said, 'Katherine, me and my buddy just walked by and saw that car I'd really love to have but we don’t have the money,'” Vassalli said. “I was making $22 a week and gave it to her every week. She’d buy the groceries and everything. She said, 'You really like it?' I said, 'Yeah, I do, but they want $200 for it.' She said, 'Well, wait a minute,' and went to a cookie jar and pulled out $200. She’s been saving money all this time. My buddy and I went and bought the car. We had a lot of fun back then.”
For Don Lasater, of Lockwood, the 2022 Hillbilly Tour was a reunion of sorts.
Lasater restored Model T Fords as a pastime until several years ago. The 1926 two-door coup he drove on the tour was the last of 15 to 20 vehicles he restored. His first restoration project in 1982 was being driven on the tour by another club member.
“It was just a pastime to start with," he said of his restorations. "I had a business I'd work on all day, then I'd come home, have supper and head to the shop and work until time to go to bed. It becomes habit forming once you get started.”
Another driver on the tour, Russ Gruenwald, from Fort Worth, Texas, showed off one modification to his Model T, a steering wheel that folded up to allow for easier access to the driver's seat.
Gruenwald said he was on the board of directors for the national Model T Ford Club of America for 13 years before retiring. He’s been coming to Missouri routinely for the Hillbilly Tour.
“My car is a 1926; I’m the third owner," he said. "It was originally purchased by a bachelor Methodist preacher. He was a circuit preacher and he drove this all over Texas around Fredericksburg, Mason County, Texas.”
