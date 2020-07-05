DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument will move its annual Carver Day events to a virtual format this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Carver Day 2020 will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the establishment of the national park on July 14, 1943, in Diamond. It was the first national park to honor an African American.
Park Superintendent Jim Heaney said residents can participate in virtual Carver Day events by tuning in to the park's social media platforms for films, historic photographs, videos of past presenters and performing artists, Carver trivia and more. Posts will run Saturday, July 11, through Tuesday, July 14.
Also as part of the celebration, Missouri Southern State University's KGCS-TV will broadcast films about Carver and videos of past Carver Day events. KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems.
On July 12, the station will show:
• 7 p.m.: "Struggle and Triumph: The Legacy of George Washington Carver."
• 7:30 p.m.: "Carver Day 2015," featuring John Perry, author of "Unshakable Faith: Booker T. Washington and George Washington Carver."
• 8 p.m.: "Carver Day 2012," featuring John Ferrell, author of "Fruits of Creation: A Look at Global Sustainability as Seen Through the Eyes of George Washington Carver."
On July 13, the station will show:
• 6 p.m.: "Carver Day 2010," featuring Mark Hersey, author of "My Work Is That of Conservation: An Environmental Biography of George Washington Carver."
• 7 p.m.: "Carver Day 2018," featuring Gary Kremer, author of "Race and Meaning: The African American Experience in Missouri and George Washington Carver: In His Own Words."
• 8 p.m.: "Carver Day 2009," featuring Clifton Taulbert, author, business consultant and speaker.
• 9 p.m.: Repeat of "Struggle and Triumph: The Legacy of George Washington Carver."
On July 14, the station will show:
• 6 p.m.: Repeat of "Struggle and Triumph: The Legacy of George Washington Carver."
• 6:30 p.m.: "Carver Day 2016," featuring Toby Warren, author of "My Dear Boy, Jack."
• 7 p.m.: "Seeds of Success: The Legacy of George Washington Carver."
• 7:30 p.m.: Repeat of "Carver Day 2015."
• 8 p.m.: Repeat of "Carver Day 2009."
• 9 p.m.: Repeat of "Carver Day 2018."
