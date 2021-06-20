DIAMOND, Mo. — Juneteenth commemorations at the George Washington Carver National Monument usually attract 15-20 people, which is why park ranger Curtis Gregory was disappointed Sunday that no one showed up for his talk.
But that didn’t stop Gregory from observing a date that has been made the newest federal holiday but has been remembered by Blacks for decades.
President Joe Biden signed legislation on Thursday that established June 19, or “Juneteenth,” as a federal holiday marking the end of slavery in the U.S.
“We’ve been having a program here at George Washington Carver National Monument for several years on Juneteenth,” Gregory said. “We also celebrate Juneteenth every day here at George Washington Carver National Monument. George’s mother was born enslaved on this property. He was born a slave too, although he wouldn’t experience it. We celebrate the African American experience every day here.”
Gregory set up a brochure table in the breezeway between the visitors center and park offices, a measure required by the National Park Service because of the pandemic.
Gregory said that normally his Juneteenth talks are held inside with a slideshow presentation, but because of the pandemic, he had planned to provide brochures of the other national parks and monuments that in some way celebrate the African American experience or the end of slavery in America.
He included brochures for the national battlefields at Pea Ridge in Northwest Arkansas and Wilson’s Creek near Springfield because of their importance in the Civil War that ended slavery in the U.S.; the Fort Scott National Historic Site in Fort Scott, Kansas, where the 1st Kansas Colored Infantry, the first U.S. Army unit made up of African Americans, was based; Uysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis, where the Civil War general and 18th president of the United States lived with his wife, Julia Dent, and a population of slaves before he became one of the greatest proponents of civil rights in 19th century America; and others.
Gregory said Carver himself might have celebrated Juneteenth, although there is no written record of him attending any events to mark the date.
“A lot of Juneteenth celebrations throughout the history of the holiday would have occurred throughout George Washington Carver’s lifetime,” Gregory said. “I'm not certain if he would have attended any type of celebrations of this event.”
Juneteenth is commemorated in Joplin as Emancipation Park Days. This year the event is slated for Saturday and Sunday, July 30 and Aug. 1, at Ewert Park in Joplin.
Gregory said the new law means the federal government is catching up with the rest of the country.
“I want the public to be aware of the history of Juneteenth, the importance of it, why we should celebrate it, why we should reflect on it and what we can do in the future,” Gregory said. “Maybe it does change the perception a little bit. Maybe the perception is different with more people being more aware of it.”
