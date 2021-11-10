DIAMOND, Mo. — On the farm where famous scientist George Washington Carver embarked on his life’s journey almost 160 years ago, 24 women and 22 men from 27 countries embarked on new lives of their own Wednesday.
The Carver National Monument in Newton County played host to a naturalization ceremony in which federal Judge M. Douglas Harpool administered the oath of allegiance to 46 new Americans who had completed the process of becoming U.S. citizens.
Before they took that oath, the group heard from another naturalized citizen, Udayan M. Apte, a professor of pharmacology at the University of Kansas Medical Center and keynote speaker for the ceremony.
Apte, a native of India, said speaking at this ceremony at this park took his long journey full circle.
“The reason for that is I would not be here in part at least if it was not for Dr. George Washington Carver,” Apte said. “I was growing up in the western part of India, and there were only two career paths in front of kids there. You either became a doctor or an engineer. Those were the paths to salvation.
“But I was fortunate to have read a biography of Dr. Carver when I was about 15 years of age, and that sparked in me the interest in pursuing basic science. I wanted to be a scientist just like Dr. Carver, and I said, ‘This is what I want to do,’ and the rest is history. I followed the path, and I was fortunate to come here for an opportunity to study to become a scientist, and now I work as a scientist. So Dr. Carver’s work and his legacy and his life’s story means a lot to me and especially coming here today and being a part of this ceremony.”
The process
Under a large white tent, set up outside the Carver Monument Visitors Center to host the event and still provide social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 46 people from across the globe listened to Apte, Harpool and other speakers who congratulated them on completing the involved process to become naturalized citizens.
“We welcome people who have worked hard to earn their citizenship,” Harpool told the crowd. “Unlike some of us, me included, who just happened on to it by way of birth, these people have worked hard. They have followed every rule that was established, and they are here to receive the fruits of that.
“But what’s exciting to me is we’re here to bear the fruits of their efforts and we welcome their talents, their energies, their perspective and their understanding of our world that some of us don’t have because we don’t have their life experiences. So we are so excited that you are here, that you have done this and you are part of this celebration.”
After the ceremony, Harpool said the naturalization process is something that someone gifted with citizenship by birth in the U.S. would have a difficult time understanding.
“They’ve studied and taken courses, and it’s analogous to a graduation,” Harpool said. “They work for it, and every time I have a ceremony, it reminds me of how much perhaps our citizenship is taken for granted. They say people have administered the test these people have to take to people who were born here and they haven’t done very well. It’s a refresher to us as to how precious our citizenship really is.”
Carver National Monument Superintendent James Heaney said this was the third time that the park has hosted a naturalization ceremony.
“It’s the first one we’ve hosted since the pandemic started and the first one we’ve ever hosted outdoors,” Heaney said. “It’s always a deeply moving experience.”
The people
Elodie Fairfax was one of the 46 who took that oath, giving up her French citizenship to become a U.S. citizen as husband Gene and daughter Naomi watched.
She said she was working for an American insurance firm in a Paris office when she decided to take a trip to Los Angeles.
“I wanted to travel, just vacation, with a friend, but that friend never showed up,” Fairfax said. “So I left on my own, and I immediately fell in love. I landed in Los Angeles, and I fell in love with America — not my husband, I had not met him yet. I’ve been in America since 2009. I came here first in 2008 in the first of the year, then I came back home and actually applied for a visa because I was not expecting to leave here.”
She said giving up the citizenship of the country of her birth was a big decision, but it was a natural one.
“I married my husband, and we are a family, so it seems just natural, this is home,” she said. “We live in Jefferson City. My husband was born and raised there. Of course, when I made the decision to live here, it was kind of a dream. It still is, but now it’s real. I’m married, and I have a beautiful daughter, and it feels normal to me because I’ve been here for so long. And I’m no longer an alien.”
Sabita McNamara, of Lee’s Summit and originally from Nepal, took the oath of allegiance as her husband, Lucas McNamara, watched.
“It was very nice; I really enjoyed it,” she said. “Yes, it was an accomplishment. It’s a long process. Even to get through first step and be permanent resident, it was a long step. You have to go through a long process, and then you have to wait three years to apply to be a citizen. I waited and became a citizen today.”
McNamara said she had not heard of George Washington Carver before getting the notice that her ceremony would be held at his birthplace, but she was inspired when she read his story.
“This is a beautiful place,” she said. “I’m so glad the ceremony was here, and I enjoyed this place.”
Patrick Mazimpaka, originally from Congo and now living in Columbia, Missouri, took the oath of office as his wife, Yvonne Nyirafuraha, watched.
Nyirafuraha said she was still going through the citizenship process herself but was proud of her husband.
Mazimpaka said becoming a citizen meant a lot to him.
“Now I am free to vote and to have many opportunities,” he said. “I’ve been working toward this for five years. I love America. It was my dream, so this is my dream come true.”
