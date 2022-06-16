DIAMOND, Mo. — George Washington Carver National Monument will host a Juneteenth presentation at 1 p.m. Sunday at the visitors center. The park is located two miles west of Diamond on Route V, then south 1/4 mile on Carver Road.
Guests will learn more about this new federal holiday, one that has been celebrated by African Americans across the United States for more than 150 years. A park ranger will discuss how and when the news of emancipation finally reached people in remote areas.
Details: 417-325-4151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.