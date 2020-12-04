COVID-19 is strong on the minds of health officials, so that means it's on our minds in the newsroom — and part of our weekend coverage in the Globe.
Health officials are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving surge expected to start this weekend into next week. However, the high number of COVID-19 cases health departments already have is leaving those departments with insufficient staff for contact tracing — an important part of slowing the spread of the disease. Some departments across the state can't investigate them all.
You'll read much more about these stories in weekend editions of the Globe and on our website at joplinglobe.com, as well as reports about:
- A vacant building in Miami being transformed into a Route 66-themed restaurant by the Ottawa Tribe of Oklahoma.
- The parents of a girl struck by a truck and killed while waiting for a school bus reaching settlements with a trucking company and the school district.
- Joplin City Council tackling an issue to switch trash haulers during their next regular meeting.
We hope you have an exciting weekend while you prepare for the holidays.
