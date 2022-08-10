Joplin-area Casey's General Store locations are partnering with the Joplin School District to collect donated school supplies for families in need, the district announced Wednesday.
Donations of school supplies will be accepted at the following Joplin Casey's locations:
• 1904 E. 20th St.
• 403 N. Main St.
• 2808 W. Seventh St.
• 2604 N. Range Line Road.
• 201 S. Maiden Lane.
• 5869 N. Main St.
• 2764 W. 32nd St.
• 4800 S. Range Line Road.
Two Casey's stores in Duquesne also are accepting donations:
• 3950 E. 20th St.
• 3950 E. Seventh St.
