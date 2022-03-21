Maneval grain
The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:
Bushel
Soybeans $16.31
Corn 7.72
Wheat NA
Lamar grain
The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:
Bushel
Soybeans $16.38
Soft wheat 9.91
Corn 7.38
Milo 7.03
Columbus grain
The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:
Bushel
Hard wheat $10.08
Soft wheat 10.23
Soybeans 16.37
Corn 7.28
Milo 7.23
