Maneval grain

The following prices are being paid by Maneval Inc. Grain and Feed of Jasper:

Bushel

Soybeans $16.31

Corn 7.72

Wheat NA

Lamar grain

The following prices are being paid by MFA Grain of Lamar:

Bushel

Soybeans $16.38

Soft wheat 9.91

Corn 7.38

Milo 7.03

Columbus grain

The following prices are being paid by Farmers Co-op of Columbus and Baxter Springs, Kan.:

Bushel

Hard wheat $10.08

Soft wheat 10.23

Soybeans 16.37

Corn 7.28

Milo 7.23

Trending Video