CASSVILLE, Mo. — Classroom learning is a vital part of the educational experience, but for students interested in experiencing agriculture, sometimes class doesn’t cut it.
In the Cassville School District, agriculture teachers Jordan Ellis and Jimmy Hinson are looking to expand students’ horizons and understanding through direct contact with their subject matter.
Cassville’s new and expanding Wild C research farm began providing a destination for students interested in hands-on learning in 2022, with plans for future expansion.
“The property the school had purchased over 20 years ago with the intent to build either another school building or a bus barn there and had never done it,” Ellis said. “Last year was my first year teaching here at Cassville, and I saw the land as an opportunity. Nothing was out there but 63 acres of open farmland that our students can really possibly utilize to put everything they’re doing in the classroom to good use, and get to see it firsthand.”
Ellis, a former Cassville student himself, said student input is at the heart of the project.
“This research farm not only allows our students to get out there and do some stuff hands-on, but it’s also going to be based on their ideas,” Ellis said. “We’re prioritizing what they foresee and what they want to know and what they want to learn about.”
A forage plan
This year, the Wild C farm has been used to maintain some stocker cattle entrusted into the students’ care by a community member, and the experiences with livestock and land management are leading the charge for the coming year’s learning plans.
“My ag two classes learn forage management and had to develop a forage plan for Wild C,” Ellis said. “They studied forage plans, rotational grazing systems and went through books to try and put together something that was feasible.
“By the spring of next school year, our students will be able to see their rotational grazing and forage plan project in place firsthand. So they learned about it, designed it and developed it in class on paper. And then they’re going to go and actually implement that on the school farm.”
In addition to learning about livestock, Ellis plans to expand into other critical areas of Missouri agriculture in the coming year.
“We also are going to feature very small plots of major crops grown throughout Missouri,” Ellis said. “Being located in Southwest Missouri, this is beef country. This is not crop country. So we know that and we understand that, but for our students, we preach constantly to them that Missouri is a very agriculturally diverse state. And we want them to be able to see that firsthand.”
Within the next five years, Ellis hopes to expand the program to include a learning facility and space to host a two-hour class period for students interested in learning more about farm management. Plans for the project are stemming heavily from student ideas, something Ellis is proud of.
“We’ve been putting this in our students minds since last year,” Ellis said. “Our current freshmen, I keep telling them, ‘You guys are going to get to see this thing in full force. Everything you’re talking about or thinking about implementing right now? You’ll get to see before you graduate.’”
The ability to conduct hands-on class projects and allow students control over research related to those projects is an aspect of the program Ellis finds exciting and one unique to Wild C.
'Be hands-on'
“This is my 14th year in education and just my second year here at Cassville, but this is my hometown. And this is, to me, is what a lot of ag teachers would love to have — just the ability to take kids out and be hands-on,” Ellis said. “The research part of it is something that I don’t really see at any other school. There’s several schools out there with working facilities and things like that, but the research side of it is, to me, one of the most unique things.”
The project’s potential is both energizing and inspiring for school ag programs, but the daily effort of building and maintaining a project farm is student-driven and student-obtained, Ellis said.
“As the ag teachers here, obviously, we’re here to advise them and to guide them, and to help them be successful,” Ellis said. “But ultimately this is all going to come from their ideas. And we’re going to lead them in directions, so we can have some success. But it’s going to be a unique learning environment for these kids, because it’s solely based off of what they want to learn about.”
While Wild C has big goals to reach, Ellis said the most important one is students’ education and enjoyment.
“As long as students are learning something new and they’re enjoying it,” Ellis said, “it’s working.”
