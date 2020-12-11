The cause of a Monday night fire at the Olivia Apartments is likely to remain undetermined.
Joplin Fire Department Chief Jim Furgerson said in a news conference Friday that instability within the structure prevented a state inspector from approaching the source during a Wednesday investigation.
"As he was working his way toward the origin, it became more unsafe and unstable," Furgerson said. "The state will probably list the fire as undetermined, because he can't get to where he needs to be."
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that the fire draws a new focus on other abandoned buildings across the city. Stanley said City Manager Nick Edwards has been directed to bring solutions to the council for further considerations. Those solutions could mean difficult discussions and decisions in the future, he said.
"We'll need to roll up our sleeves to figure out solutions," Stanley said. "We need to be empowered to look at what those options might be, from requirements to solutions that might have an economic impact."
This is a developing report and will be updated.
