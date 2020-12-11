Today in the Globe newsroom we learned a little bit more about the future of the Olivia Apartments — but not much.
Because a state inspector was unable to reach the source of the fire on the top floor of the historic five-story building, the cause of the fire is likely to remain as undetermined. The fire has ignited a renewed effort from the city to turn its attention on other vacated buildings across the city.
We'll have more about that report in Saturday's edition of the Globe and on the website, joplinglobe.com. Over the weekend, you'll find reports about:
- An in-depth look into businesses across the region that received loans from the Paycheck Protection Program, rolled out in response to the pandemic.
- How Missouri and Oklahoma plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines once they are received.
- The Missouri Department of Conservation has given final approval to a black bear hunting season.
We hope that your holiday preparations are going well so far. If you'd like to get in the mood this weekend, you can see entries in our 2020 Holiday Lights Contest, sponsored by Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware. The winner will receive a $100 prize! Just click the link on our home page to see them.
