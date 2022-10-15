CASSVILLE, Mo. - When the divers gathered Friday morning, it was meant to be a day of preparation for KISS Rebreathers' second record-breaking descent into Roaring River Cave on Saturday.
Instead, the day turned tragic when, shortly after submerging, 27-year-old Eric Hahn, of Blacksburg, Virginia, suffered from what appeared to be the effects of oxygen toxicity. Hahn's body was retrieved from the spring by fellow divers at approximately 4:20 p.m., when he was pronounced deceased by Barry County Coroner Gary Swearingen.
KISS Rebreathers CEO and head diver, Mike Young, said a preliminary Missouri Highway State Highway Patrol investigation revealed that Hahn’s personal air tank contained an inappropriate amount of oxygen, which can lead to the type of seizure Hahn is suspected to have experienced in the water.
The investigation, which will include the results of a pending autopsy, is ongoing.
Hahn’s body was recovered from a depth of about 200 feet in Roaring River Spring.
The loss was devastating to his fellow divers.
“Eric was always smiling and made everyone around him happy,” Young said.
Hahn, a software engineer, was an experienced cave diver. He had been present for most of the team’s monthly explorations of Roaring River Cave in 2022.
“Eric always went full-bore to gain more diving experience, and was pushing top level for cave divers,” a teammate said. “He always put the time in and did the work; he didn’t just game the system, like some cave divers do.”
On Saturday, the dive team retrieved 18 safety tanks from the spring that had been staged along their route for the day’s planned dive. Their underwater habitats - mini-homes where they serve decompression time - were also brought to the surface.
“Our season is over at the park,” Young said. “I’m not sure what next year will hold.”
The team, which began making monthly exploratory dives into the submerged cave with permission from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in May 2021, was originally scheduled for another weekend dive into Roaring River Cave in November, but Hahn’s death has changed that plan.
The team will continue diving.
“Underwater cave exploration is one of the few final frontiers,” Young said. “We dive because we love to explore.”
The KISS Rebreathers dive team put Roaring River Spring in the national record books in November 2021 by achieving a depth of 472 feet. There’s still more depth down there to explore, said Young.
