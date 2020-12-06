Long-term care residents and staff will be some of the first Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccinations when distribution eventually begins.
That announcement was made last week by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel that determined who receives highest priority.
“More than 100,000 long-term care residents have died from this virus in the U.S., and our nursing homes are now experiencing the worst outbreak of new cases since last spring, with more than 2,000 residents succumbing to this virus each week,” said Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living, which represents 14,000 nursing homes and communities nationwide.
“Given the asymptomatic and presymptomatic spread of this virus combined with the explosion of community spread across the U.S.,” he continued, “we are extremely hopeful this vaccine will literally be a lifesaver for thousands of residents and expedite the reopening of our facilities to family members and loved ones.”
The organization, which provides care for 5 million people each year, is now urging governors, including Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, to implement the CDC panel’s recommendations to provide as much protection for the nation’s elderly as possible.
Because of underlying health conditions, residents in long-term health care facilities are the most vulnerable population in America when it comes to contracting and becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, said Nikki Strong, the executive director of the Missouri Health Care Association. This is why she believes Missouri legislators will do the right thing by following the CDC’s vaccine recommendations.
“We are confident that Missouri sees the urgency, and (we) urge the state to follow CDC recommendations to ensure our long-term care residents and staff are the state’s top priority when distributing the vaccine,” Strong said. “Although we are cautiously optimistic about the vaccine and its swift distribution, we are waiting to hear a more definitive timeline in the coming weeks.”
Lori Porter, co-founder and CEO of the National Association of Health Care Assistants, the Carl Junction-based association that represents 20,000 nursing assistants and caregivers nationwide, said it will take more than a vaccine to repair the damage the coronavirus has brought to both certified nursing assistants and health care assistants. Combined, they provide 90% of the direct patient care to nursing home residents.
“We are lightyears away from (seeing a) light at the end of the tunnel for the front-line heroes who have sacrificed so much for so little for so long," Porter said.
She said there are 174,000 openings for CNAs in nursing homes nationwide, with a turnover rate of 120%.
"We have a long way to go to get this pandemic behind us," she said.
