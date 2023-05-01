The bike bus arrived Monday at 26th Street and Monroe Avenue with great fanfare.
Kids’ bikes were decorated with colorful balloons bobbing in the air and ribbons woven into their wheel spokes. The lead bike played pop music over a speaker. Neighbors stood on their front porches to cheer and take pictures.
Just as she had done for 99 days before, crossing guard Kyrah Lawson stopped traffic to let the kids cross the busy street. Monday morning marked 100 days of the bike bus, a procession of neighborhood kids and parents riding their bikes to Cecil Floyd Elementary.
“We just wanted to make a parade of it, a big spectacle,” said Christina Williams, organizer of the bike bus. “One hundred days is a big deal for us, and we want to celebrate what we’ve done.”
Last school year, Williams started riding to school with her kids, Greyson and Cadee Wimsett. Her daughter had started kindergarten at Cecil Floyd, so the family could ride to school together.
“I’ve loved riding bikes since I was a kid, and I love riding with my kids,” Williams said. “It seemed like a natural choice, especially since we’re not very far from school.”
Once they began riding, they invited neighborhood kids to join them and the bike bus began. They continued adding to the group, with 11 kids total this year.
Williams said last school year, the group rode for 80 days, and she felt 100 days this year was an achievable goal. As part of the milestone celebration, the group made a special stop to honor crossing guard Lawson.
Lawson patrols the intersection just south of Cecil Floyd. Riders got her some gifts, like a warm headband and umbrella, as a way to say thank you for helping the bike bus cross 26th Street every day.
“Kyrah is out there every day, whether it’s raining, freezing cold, snowing, whatever,” Williams said. “We’ve had a mix of crossing guards last school year, and it’s nice to have that one person you can rely on every day.”
An advocate for active transportation, Williams also serves on the Joplin City Council. She said she loves the physical activity riding bikes provides, having ridden bikes since she was a kid.
She hopes the bike bus helps kids develop their own lifelong love of riding. It’s important for them to know that they can ride bikes to places and don’t have to rely on others for transportation, Williams said. The bike bus is part of helping them see transportation in a different way as they grow up.
It also provides a sense of community and inspiration to the neighborhood around them, Williams said.
“It makes people smile when they see us riding by,” Williams said. “People will be out walking their dogs in the morning and wave at us with the biggest smiles you’ve ever seen. It encourages people to get out and ride their bikes and, if nothing else, puts a smile on their face.”
Brecklyn Despos, third grader at Cecil Floyd, rode her decorated bike with yellow balloons and pompoms with her friends. She said riding with the bike bus for 100 days was a good experience.
“I like it because I get to meet a lot of new people, and I get to know my school better,” she said. “When I’m with my bike bus, I feel like I can bring my inner self out and I can just be me.”
She said three of the times riding to school was hard because of when she fell down. But biking to school for 100 days taught her an important lesson.
“I think it’s important when you fall down to get back up and never give up,” Brecklyn said. “Keep going, because you will reach a good point at some point.”
