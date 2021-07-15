Dale Hoggatt, a teacher at Cecil Floyd Elementary School in Joplin, has been named the 2021 Missouri History Teacher of the Year.
The award is presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. It highlights the crucial importance of history education by honoring exceptional American history teachers from elementary school through high school.
In announcing the award on Thursday, Joplin School District officials said Hoggatt has a passion for history and a unique way of connecting with his students.
"He creates a classroom atmosphere in which history is directly correlated to students’ lives through hands-on projects, connections with standards in other subjects and lively, relevant conversations over primary sources," the district said. "When students leave his classroom, they have not only learned valuable information, they have a shared passion for early American history."
The award honors one K-12 teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. territories. Parents, students, teachers and administrators nationwide nominated a record 8,510 teachers for this year's award; the National History Teacher of the Year will be selected this fall from the pool of state winners.
In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Cecil Floyd Elementary will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials and recognition at a ceremony in Missouri.
Hoggatt is in his 32nd year as an educator. He holds two bachelor's degrees from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and a master's degree in teaching from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
