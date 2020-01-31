A program observing the 118th birthday of Joplin-born poet and activist Langston Hughes will be held Saturday. The celebration is slated from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main St.
There will be readings of Hughes' poetry, musical selections performed by the Unity Baptist Church children's choir, and a solo performance by Chandra Bryant-Haliburton. There also will be a presentation on Hughes' life and legacy. The program will be emceed by Howie Nunnelly.
Named James Mercer Langston Hughes at his birth here on Feb. 1, 1902, Hughes and his family did not stay in Joplin long afterward. The Hugheses left Joplin after a 1903 race riot in which a crowd of Joplin's whites lynched a black man and then paraded through the city to chase out, and burn out, black residents.
Hughes, as a young man, wanted to be a writer and left the Midwest for New York, where he attended college. He settled in the black neighborhood of Harlem.
There, amid a flourishing arts culture of the 1920s and ’30s known as the Harlem Renaissance, he became a leading voice in the movement through his work in poetry, novels, short stories and opera lyrics. He became recognized as one of the greatest 20th century American poets because of his use of blues and jazz rhythms in his works about his black cultural heritage.
His work publicly addressed the good and bad realities of people and the plights of the oppressed in America. He became an early advocate for civil rights. For 20 years, he wrote a weekly essay on civil rights, politics and culture in a leading black newspaper, the Chicago Defender. Among those topics, he brought out stories about the discriminatory treatment of black soldiers and sailors.
Hughes died in 1967 in New York. Joplin later renamed Broadway Avenue to Langston Hughes-Broadway in his honor.
"I believe this is the perfect opportunity for us to come together as community because he wrote about community, whether it be white, black or indigenous," said Nanda Nunnelly-Sparks, president of the Negro Service Council.
The council operates the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, which was established 73 years ago. The council offers educational and recreational events at the center as well as it serving as a meeting space for social and civic events.
