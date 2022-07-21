The Chi Chi MaMas breastfeeding support group will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
The event will offer vendors, a free lunch, door prizes and games. The group will take a walk afterward.
The celebration is sponsored by the Breastfeeding Coalition of Southwest Missouri, Healthy Blue, Home State Health and United Health Care.
Details: 417-623-1928, ext. 1763.
