The public is invited this weekend to view the completed Black history mural in downtown Joplin and meet the artist.
The celebration will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of First and Main streets, on the north side of Bruce's Point of View. It will feature music, refreshments and historical information about the mural subjects, as well as guest appearances from jazz saxophonist Charles McPherson, via video, and Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez.
The mural's artist, Alexander Austin, will be available to sign autographs and speak with residents. He also will have locally influenced paintings available for sale.
The mural depicts 11 Black artists and activists who left their mark on Joplin during a time of racial segregation in America: McPherson; composer and pianist Scott Joplin; jazz composer and pianist Duke Ellington; contralto and civil rights activist Marian Anderson; performer and singer Melissa F. Cuther; singer Ella Fitzgerald; jazz performer Dizzy Gillespie; performer Cab Calloway; poet Langston Hughes; entertainer Sammy Davis Jr.; and singer Mamie Smith.
It is the culmination of years of effort by McPherson, Connect2Culture, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center of Joplin, Post Art Library, Pro Musica, Spiva Center for the Arts, Visit Joplin, Joplin Arts District and Langston Hughes Cultural Society. The wall was donated by Bruce Cuthbert, owner of Bruce’s Point of View Optical.
The project received significant funding from the Charles McPherson Journey Home event, which took place in Joplin earlier this year.
Admission to Saturday's celebration is free and open to the public. Donations can be made to the Langston Hughes Cultural Society through one of the following methods:
• PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/fundraiser/charity/3946362.
• Check made out to Langston Hughes Cultural Society: PO Box 1183, 101 S. Main St., Joplin, MO 64802.
• Langston Hughes Cultural Society Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.