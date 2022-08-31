GALENA, Kan. — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner made the familiar drive from Topeka to his hometown Wednesday afternoon to honor a Southeast Kansas company first established in the early 1980s.
Officials with Celltron Inc. gathered for a 3 p.m. ceremony to celebrate the completion of a nearly $3 million, 4,000-square-foot expansion to its fenced-in campus located in the western part of Galena. The company manufactures custom-made wire harnesses and cable assemblies used almost exclusively in aerospace applications and military weapon programs.
“We’re getting ready to start our 40th year of business, and as we look back across those years at what started as a company with fewer than 10 people and 10,000-square-feet” in 1983, said Jay Haralson, director of sales for Celltron. “Today, we have 300 people and a little over 74,000 square feet with the new addition. We’re very proud of that achievement.”
LaTurner, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Kansas’ 2nd District, said he appreciates the central role Celltron plays as a major employer in his hometown by offering “good, quality jobs.”
“I’m a Galena boy; I was born and raised here,” he said. “This is always going to be home to me. So to get to come and celebrate the growth and expansion of Celltron is really exciting to me.”
Stacey Williams, Celltron’s vice president of corporate relations, called LaTurner a company friend, adding that his support and participation in a number of subcommittees in Washington, D.C., “made a vital impact on some of our company’s key products” that play a vital role for both the aerospace industry and U.S. weapons systems.
“In Congress, it’s important that we look to the future as it relates to our defense sector — we have big competitors on the global stage, whether it’s Russia or China, and so we’re going to have to continue to make key investments,” LaTurner said. “I’m really proud that my hometown of Galena, Kansas, has a company like Celltron that employs a lot of people … makes high-quality products that are integral to the success of our country … and they get to be a part of that strategic vision that our country has to continue to take.”
The expansion, which was launched a little more than a year ago, helped the company consolidate its engineers into one area; previously, they were scattered throughout the complex, Haralson said.
The added floorspace also allows company officials to entertain guests without any worries of them encroaching into secured areas.
On top of that, a significant investment was made in security. Inside the physical plant, for example, upgrades include locked outer doors and badges that determine what restricted areas visitors can access. The outside perimeter area, including the fence, was also secured. The changes came about to comply with recent cybersecurity requirements demanded by the Department of Defense, he said.
“We also made significant upgrades in our software operating systems and our unclassified controlled information control,” Haralson said.
