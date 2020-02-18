NEOSHO, Mo. — The Independent Order of Odd Fellows Cemetery, recently inherited by the city of Neosho, now has an advisory board and a landscaper.
City Council members formed the IOOF Cemetery Board during a regular meeting Tuesday night and appointed four of its seven members.
According to city documents, the board will have two Neosho residents, two other Newton County residents, a member from the Neosho-Newton County Library's genealogy department, a City Council member and a city staff member. The council member and staff member will not have voting powers.
James Robert Carter and Michelle Smith were chosen to be the board representatives from the town, and Paul Richardson and Karen Love were chosen as the board’s county representatives.
The seats for the library staffer, City Council member and staff member will be chosen during the next regular meeting, City Clerk Cheyenne Wright said after the meeting. The council will also decide lengths of terms those members will serve during that meeting.
The advisory board will meet no less often than every three months, according to the ordinance adopted by the council with a 4-0 vote. It will be responsible for developing and recommending rules and regulations, represent the city in cemetery matters, screen potential employees and set up for receiving donations for Memorial Day weekend. It would also recommend expenditures to the City Council, which would have final authority over purchasing decisions.
Benny’s Lawn and Landscaping was chosen to maintain the cemetery grounds for the year. The company submitted a bid of $84,000, which the council approved with a 4-0 vote.
City Manager David Kennedy said that the selection of a landscaper represents only a small part of work that the city requires — staff members are working on mapping plots, locating deeds and working with plot holders about completing paperwork.
The cemetery, located at South and Freeman streets in Neosho, was transferred to the city after it fell into a condition of receivership. An investigation into $18,901.02 in missing cemetery money was completed by Neosho police in September, but no charges resulting from that investigation have been filed. A spokesperson for the Newton County prosecutor's office said in January that the case remained under review.
In other business:
• Members of a committee to review the city’s building codes were also selected.
Kathi Pelligrin, David Ruth, David Harris, Janett Penn and Rick Drake; Planning and Zoning Board members Randy Hoselton and Julie Kruse; and council members Carmin Allen and Jon Stephens were named to the panel. It has been tasked with reviewing the city's building codes in an effort to update them.
Its first meeting will be held in late March, and members will decide on future meeting times then.
• Because of a lack of complete bids, the council will open another round of bidding to build bike trails at Morse Park.
Four companies were solicited for the project, which includes a 5-mile trail, skills loop and training course. Three of those companies did not submit bids, and the fourth submitted a bid that was incomplete.
Parks Director Clint Dalbom said that the bidding will be expanded to a bigger pool of construction companies.
• Council members agreed to allow Waste Corporation of America to offer an additional service to city residents.
WCA will begin to offer an additional pickup of bulk waste for residents who are unable to wait for their regular pickup day. For $15, residents may haul a load of bulk waste to the company's transfer station, located at 4701 Howard Bush Drive. The load must be able to fit in a pickup truck's bed or 8-foot trailer.
