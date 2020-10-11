NEOSHO, Mo. — Recent Neosho City Council action gave a glimpse of what is likely a new normal as the city government gets used to running what for now is Neosho IOOF Cemetery.
The council last week approved a three-year contract worth $87,000 annually with Benny's Lawn and Landscaping, the business that has been handling maintenance at the cemetery for the past year. Mayor Carmin Allen praised the business for its work and for the compliments it has generated.
The council also approved a bid from Greathouse Backhoe for opening and closing plots. The contract ranges from $280 to $380 for cremations and $600 for traditional burials.
The panel authorized the issuance of a deed to a plot holder who said she never received a deed from the previous cemetery board.
As the city adjusts, a yearlong investigation into the cemetery's previous operation could be nearing a conclusion. Charges related to a money issue could be filed by the end of the month, said J.D. Hatcher, assistant prosecuting attorney for Newton County.
"We've had meetings with the lead officer, and we're tying up loose ends," Hatcher said. "We want to make sure we have all the evidence in the case to make an appropriate decision."
The Neosho Police Department in June 2019 started an investigation that lasted for about three months. In September, the case was turned over to the prosecutor's office.
Neosho police Chief Jason Baird said the investigation was triggered after code enforcement efforts began — the cemetery had become overgrown to the point that city employees were used to help clean up the cemetery, located at South and Freeman streets.
The investigation revealed an $18,901.02 question in the books of the cemetery operation over a three-year period.
"My personal opinion is that if money was managed properly, we (the city) wouldn't have had to take it over," Baird said. "There would have been money to cover the maintenance."
The cemetery fell into a condition of receivership, according to Chapter 214 of Missouri Revised Statutes. When that happens to a licensed cemetery such as the IOOF Cemetery, then the local jurisdiction is asked to take possession and responsibility.
Tom Reichard, executive director of the state's Office of Endowed Care Cemeteries, said that a jurisdiction is not obligated to do so, but not taking responsibility for such a cemetery can cause a controversy in a community.
"There is no funding for maintenance from the state, so it falls on the city," Reichard said. "A city can ignore it, but then you have a public outcry. If you can't see tombstones because of the grass, nobody wants that. It's a publicity nightmare."
The law applies only to cemeteries licensed with Reichard's office — he said that abandoned cemeteries exist in every county in the state.
Since September of last year, the prosecutor's office has continued to look into the case.
Hatcher said the case is complex, with many financial records to review.
"The lead detective has done a remarkable job gathering evidence," Hatcher said. "In a case like this, where a financial crime is being investigated, there is almost an endless amount of investigation, especially when looking at the time periods where a possible crime occurred."
In addition to the initial submission of charges, the prosecutor's office has asked for additional research and investigation for making its case, Hatcher said.
The situation is remarkable for the impact it has had on Neosho's annual budget. The city in its current budget projects revenues of $39,000 and expenses of $119,586, for a net loss of $80,586.
City Manager David Kennedy said in September that he does not foresee the cemetery being able to pay for itself anytime soon.
"I don't think the cemetery will ever fund its own operations," Kennedy said. "Probably the most efficient way is through maintenance and mowing, but I don't think it will ever fund itself."
