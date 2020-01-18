This is the year to be counted.
Not only does 2020 start a new decade, it also is the year when the U.S. census is conducted. Census forms will be mailed to area households in March.
Counts obtained through the census are used for a variety of purposes.
One of those is the distribution of federal funding and allocations to assistance programs that benefit residents.
More than $675 billion is given to states and cities each year based on census data. It is estimated that a city loses $1,300 for each person not counted in the census, according to Ashley Micklethwaite, the Joplin liaison to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Joplin could lose $22 million a year from underreported census counts. Those would affect federal assistance to the city, to organizations that are funded by federal grants, and to such things as medical and hospital costs for care.
“With this type of funding at risk, the city encourages all residents to please fill out their census form,” said interim City Manager Dan Pekarek. “It will take about 10 minutes of your time, but it is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and your community.”
Anyone who is living in the city as of April 1 should be counted.
The Joplin City Council appointed a local nonprofit organization, One Joplin, led by Micklethwaite to enlist the assistance of community groups to encourage people to participate. One Joplin has formed the Complete Count Committee for Joplin.
“We are tasked with bringing organizations together that can help Joplin make sure that everyone is counted,” she said.
Teams have been formed to focus on groups of people who often are not fully counted or are overlooked.
One team will work on getting a full count of senior citizens, people who are disabled and veterans.
“Unfortunately, they are often under counted,” sometimes because of illness or because they do not realize that they should be counted, she said.
Also under counted are infants and foster children. “Perhaps parents don’t consider a baby as a resident, but they need to count those babies. Also, if you are a foster parent, and you are fostering a child, that child is a resident,” who should be included on the household census count.
Another team will oversee the count of milleinnials and college students. They may get overlooked for a variety of reasons, Micklethwaite said. They are busy, are not usually engaged in government and, if they live in a college dorm or some other location, there could be confusion about whether to report.
They should report themselves either where they live or where their parents live, she said
Another team will be monitoring the count of low-income residents and people who are homeless.
“That will encompass a lot of people who don’t have internet access or computer access.”
To allow those groups to participate in the count, One Joplin has obtained computers and hotspot equipment so that they can set up in locations where people can use the internet to submit their census report.
Teams will be working with agencies and organizations that serve those groups, and they also will be visiting locations such as homeless camps to include the homeless.
Micklethwaite said there a number of uses for the count, other than government funding, which is why it is important that it be accurate.
Census counts are used by schools for school lunch funding, to make decisions on whether student population requires reconfiguration of schools or classes or where to build new schools.
The counts also determine how to allocate congressional seats, including the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, as well as the boundaries of legislative districts.
There will be a number of ways to be included in the count.
“Every household will have the option of responding online, by mail or by phone,” Micklethwaite said.
Any of those is OK. “It’s just important to complete it,” she said.
To participate
Information can be found online at 2020Census.gov. Joplin residents may contact One Joplin at 417-499-9529 with questions about census participation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.