PITTSBURG, Kan. — Mayumi Kiefer, assistant instructional professor of ceramics in the Pittsburg State University art department, is showing her work in the University Gallery in Porter Hall through Aug. 18.
Admission to “The Night Before” is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Kiefer grew up in Japan, where ceramics were part of everyday life. Now a Japanese American, she is a clay artist with a passion for passing on to others what she has learned in hopes of making a difference.
Her exhibit includes signature pieces such as a life-sized Samurai warrior in armor with helmet and boots, a nod to her mother’s family and the civil war between their clan and a dominant rival hundreds of years ago.
