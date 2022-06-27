A ceremony, reception and free golf rounds will all be part of a celebration Wednesday of the 100th anniversary of Schifferdecker Golf Course.
Celebratory tee shots by Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez and parks Director Paul Bloomberg will be part of the commemorative event to be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the course.
A ribbon-cutting also is on tap, and the keynote speaker, community historian Brad Belk, will talk about the course and the players who have used it over the years. A reception will follow.
Additionally, golf rounds that include cart use can be played free Wednesday by foursomes who book tee times in advance. Tee times are available from 6:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. by calling the clubhouse at 417-624-3533.
Food is to be sold throughout the day by the Joplin Golf Club.
An anniversary tournament was held Saturday with shotgun starts for both morning and afternoon play in three flights with special hole contests.
Land that was used to build the golf course and the adjacent park were bequeathed to Joplin in the will of Charles Schifferdecker, an entrepreneur and philanthropist who died in 1915.
For several years, the city had no money to establish a public golf course. First there was World War I, then a flu pandemic, and in 1920 there was what would turn out be a short-lived depression. By spring 1922, the economy had improved and city leaders who wanted a course enlisted the golf pro at a local private course, Oak Hill Golf Course in what now is the Iron Gates neighborhood, to do the design.
By piecing together money from subscriptions to the course, a golf association and the proceeds of stock in a county golf course that was sold by residents to donate to the cause, the course took shape in stages between 1921 and 1923.
In those days, it cost 35 cents to play a round on the new course, and more than 2,100 people took to the links in the course’s first 23 days, according to Globe reports.
