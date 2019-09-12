As cars periodically rolled over a new Shoal Creek bridge on Jackson Avenue at Glendale Road, officials with Newton County and the city of Joplin stood in the shade from nearby trees to celebrate its completion.
"We appreciate all the work Newton County has done," said Mayor Gary Shaw on Thursday at McIndoe Park at a spot between the new bridge and the old low-water bridge, which now is closed to vehicle traffic. "It took an effort for them to save the money for this project, and it's a blessing to our community."
Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors cut a ribbon for the bridge. Shaw and Newton County Commissioner Alan Cook spoke during a brief program before the ribbon-cutting.
The 444-foot-long bridge opened in August — its 44-foot width is large enough to accommodate two lanes of vehicle traffic and two protected pedestrian paths. It marks an upgrade over the low-water bridge, which has only one traffic lane, does not have rails and is subject to flooding.
Cook said that the new bridge's elevation will protect it from flooding. The bridge was designed by Allgeier Martin and constructed by contractor Hartman and Co.
Eighty percent of the $2.1 million project was paid for by Newton County; 20% was picked up by the city of Joplin, which used funds generated from the three-eighths-cent capital projects sales tax that voters renewed in 2014. The county secured its funding through a decade of saving money from Missouri Department of Transportation budget allocations.
"The (Federal Highway Administration) provides MoDOT with bridge funding," Cook said. "Newton County's annual funding from that is about $200,000. But we have our own bridge crew. So we banked those funds year after year for a project such as this."
A portion of Glendale Road east of the bridge remains closed. Cook said because that is a MoDOT project, he didn't know when that section of the road would open.
