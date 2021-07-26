A ceremony marking the 150th anniversary of Joplin's platting will be held by the Joplin Celebrations Commission at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Cox Avenue and Central Street. The public is invited to attend.
Community historian Brad Belk will talk about the history of the platting at the event.
"One of Joplin’s founding fathers, John C. Cox, laid out the first mining community east of Joplin Creek. His plat known as Joplin City was filed for record with the state of Missouri on July 28, 1871," Belk said in a statement issued by the commission. The significance of the location where the ceremony is to be held is because the first lot for the construction of a home in the newly platted city was bought there.
Two years later, the community of Murphysburg, which today is the historic Murphysburg residential district, merged with Joplin and the town was incorporated in 1873, Belk said.
The city's Celebrations Commission is charged with commemorating the milestones of Joplin’s history leading up to the city’s sesquicentennial in 2023. The group is finalizing details for the city's recognition of Missouri’s bicentennial on Aug. 10 with several neighborhood ice cream socials, co-leader Patrick Tuttle said.
