CFI recently received industry recognition for one of its driver recruitment and marketing programs, She Drives CFI, which promotes the virtues of trucking industry careers for women and is aimed at attracting more women into trucking.
It recently picked up the award at the Transportation Marketing and Sales Association’s annual ELEVATE Conference held in Savannah, Georgia.
CFI’s women-focused campaign was recognized with a 2023 Trailblazer Award in the category for Excellence in Sales or Marketing Campaigns.
The program was recognized for its pioneering effort and approach to promoting opportunities for women in transportation and the positive role they play.
“CFI has for many years demonstrated a commitment to celebrating, empowering, and fostering a positive work environment for women in the transportation industry,” Greg Orr, CFI president, said in a statement. “Through this initiative, we are promoting a more diverse and inclusive workforce, recognizing the valuable contributions and unique perspectives that women bring to the table. We firmly believe that diversity and inclusion are essential for the growth and success of any industry, and we strive to empower women in transportation every step of the way."
The company attributes the program’s success to a multifaceted approach, which encompasses mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives, roundtable focus groups, and open-door policy, and an ongoing commitment to providing a safe work environment.
