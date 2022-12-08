CFI honors role of veterans, women in trucking industry

CFI trucks dedicated to veterans and female drivers are introduced on Tuesday at CFI. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at holiday generosity. 

CFI on Thursday held its annual Truckload of Treasures fundraiser, which is funded by associate donations. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • Continuing questions regarding SkyWest Airlines service in Joplin. 
  • Funding for hot spots at Joplin Public Library.
  • Repeated burglaries at a convenience store. 

We hope you have a pleasant evening. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.