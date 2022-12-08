Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at holiday generosity.
CFI on Thursday held its annual Truckload of Treasures fundraiser, which is funded by associate donations.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- Continuing questions regarding SkyWest Airlines service in Joplin.
- Funding for hot spots at Joplin Public Library.
- Repeated burglaries at a convenience store.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.