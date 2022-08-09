Penny Thomas’ new CFI truck is going to stand out wherever she goes, including any CFI yard in the country, for one big reason.
Almost all CFI trucks are the company’s traditional bright red, but Thomas’ truck is a bright pink and features the company’s latest “She Drives CFI” wrap and logo all over it.
“Wow, she sure is pretty, isn’t she?” Thomas, from North Carolina, said during an unveiling ceremony Tuesday at the company headquarters in Joplin. “When they finished the truck, they were hiding it from me, but they said, ‘It matches your personality.’ I said, OK.”
Amber Henson, senior manager of operations at CFI, agreed.
“As you see the new ‘She Drives’ truck really stands out, and I’m going to reiterate what Penny said; it sure matches her personality,” Henson said. “The previous three wrap trucks served as accolades of achievement for female drivers in our company. They feature women whose outstanding service commitment to safety and miles on the road set an example that all drivers should aspire too. The new concept deviates from that previous design in a major way — it’s pink! The idea is to use the striking colors to stand out and draw attention to professionalism behind the wheel.”
CFI said the trucks recognize the professional excellence and grit of their drivers as well as encourage more women to choose trucking as a career.
The company said around 14% of its professional drivers are women.
Thomas said this will be the second truck she has driven with a “She Drives CFI” logo on it. Her first truck was the first in CFI’s fleet.
“I love it. I think it’s loud and it’s proud,” Thomas said. “I think it puts us out there. When I’m on the road, I don’t see a lot of companies that are doing things for women drivers, and I think what it tells us is we are women, we’re out here, we can do the job, and we still look good doing it.”
Two other trucks featuring similar wraps and driven by Jemcia Lumpkin, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Elaine Bodnar, of Binghamton, New York, were also on display at the unveiling.
Lumpkin said driving for CFI has changed her life and that she’s proud to drive a “She Drives” truck.
“It’s an empowerment for women, very empowering,” Lumpkin said. “I would like to see us do more events to promote this program even more. That’s something we were talking about yesterday, thinking about some ideas maybe to promote the program more. We really need to get more women out in the industry, whether it be with CFI or with someone else.”
Lumpkin said she started driving a school bus years ago when she was staying at a shelter with four children.
She said she was looking for a way to make her life better when she saw a video about women as truck drivers.
“School bus driving wasn’t enough money to take care of my family, so I started looking at truck driving, and it took about six months before I decided to come to CFI,” Lumpkin said. “It was like pulling teeth, more mouths to feed, not enough money, $20,000 a year, you just couldn’t do it. So I was sitting thinking, let’s look at truck driving. I just figured the longer you stay out here, the more you stay on the road with the company, the more experience you get, the more money you get, so to me it’s freedom, and I don’t feel financially like I’m drowning anymore.”
Angela Ridge, vice president of human resources and marketing, said the company has three kinds of special wraps for trucks, one honoring veterans and one honoring first responders.
“We want to draw peoples attention to the people who make a difference, taking goods across North America,” Ridge said. “I think back to COVID in 2020 especially where we had these people out doing what no one else wanted to do in a really difficult environment, and the wrap trucks draw some significance and importance and focus to those individuals.”
Bodnar said she was honored to have been chosen to drive a “She Drives CFI” wrap truck.
“The simple fact that I was chosen for it and I get to represent CFI, that to me is a real honor,” Bodnar said. “This truck is hope for women. They have backing from us, encouragement.”
