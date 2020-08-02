Two Republican challengers and two Democrats are seeking to unseat scandal-plagued freshman Rep. Steve Watkins in the 2nd Congressional District in Kansas.
The GOP challengers in Tuesday's primary are Galena native Jake LaTurner and Dennis Taylor of Topeka.
• Watkins, 43, of Topeka, who won the seat in 2018, defeating Democrat Paul Davis, was charged in July with acts of voter fraud and has been controversial within his own party during his first term in office.
He was born in Texas and attended high school in Topeka before entering and subsequently graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. He served in the Army for five years in Afghanistan, where he rose to the rank of captain. He later worked as a defense contractor there.
Watkins had never held political office prior to running for Congress two years ago in a campaign heavily financed by his father.
• LaTurner, 32, is the current state treasurer in Kansas and the youngest statewide officeholder in the U.S.
He was born and raised in Galena and graduated from Pittsburg (Kansas) State University with a degree in political science and worked for Republican U.S. Rep. Lynn Jenkins before being elected to the Kansas Senate in 2012. He served as state senator until April 2017, when he was appointed state treasurer, an office he won election to that fall.
• Dennis Taylor, 70, from Topeka, served as a Shawnee County commissioner from 1979 to 1983 and later received appointments to the posts of secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration and deputy director of the Kansas Lottery. The chief of staff for former GOP Gov. Mike Hayden, he made an unsuccessful bid for Kansas secretary of state in 2018.
Taylor currently teaches business law at Washburn University. He holds business and law degrees from Drake University, a master's degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a second law degree from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
Awaiting the winner of the Republican primary will be one of two Democrats running in that party's primary.
They are Michelle De La Isla, current mayor of Topeka, and James Windholz of Lawrence.
• De La Isla, 44, the current mayor of Topeka, was born in New York City and grew up in Puerto Rico.
De La Isla earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Wichita State University and is a former teacher with the Upward Bound program. She served on the Topeka City Council from 2013 to 2017 before being elected mayor. She is currently employed by the utility company Evergy in addition to her work as mayor.
• Windholz, age unavailable, of Lawrence, a graduate student in political science and former teaching assistant at the University of Kansas, is making his first bid for an elected office. Windholz could not be reached for additional biographical details, but his website states that he is a graduate of Free State and a carpenter in addition to being a graduate student.
