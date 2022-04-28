Business in Joplin fared well during the last year despite challenges experienced nationally during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce were told Thursday night.
More than 530 members and guests attended the 105th Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce banquet held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center at Missouri Southern State University.
Business growth brought nearly 4,000 new people to Jasper and Newton counties last year, said Tony Robyn, co-president of the chamber and director of business attraction and retention for the chamber's associated MOKAN Partnership.
Robyn said that the area experienced $270 million in investment and business expansion in the last year with more than 850,000 square feet of growth in new business space constructed. "We're on track to meet that in 2022 as well," Robyn said.
Coming yet this year, "we're working with some major manufacturing expansion here with associated warehousing and distribution," Robyn said. The chamber also is looking at expanding some industrial park sites.
Awards also were the order of the celebratory night.
Harry Mack Cornell Jr. was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year. Cornell was recognized for both his business accomplishments and his philanthropic efforts.
In a career that spanned 58 years, Cornell led the growth of Leggett & Platt Inc. from a regional business to a diversified manufacturer with 120 plants in 18 countries, said Mark Johnson of Southwest Missouri Bank, sponsor of the citizen award.
Johnson said Cornell is also known for many philanthropic endeavors that include contributions that made possible the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex now under construction in downtown Joplin, the Cornell-Beshore Cancer Institute at Freeman Health System, the Harry M. Cornell Medical Education Center at the Joplin campus of Kansas City University and now the College of Dental Medicine under construction on the KCU campus.
Cornell could not attend the event but was represented by his daughter, Sharon Beshore, who accepted the award on his behalf.
She thanked the chamber membership, saying he and his family appreciate the recognition. Asked how her father built a successful company, she said he believed in everyone working together as hard as they could.
"He led by example," she said. "He believed in hard work. You get your hands dirty. You do what it takes to get the job done." He also believes in making the community where you live the best it can be. "It takes many community minded people to have a great community," she said.
The Citizen of the Year award is chosen by a committee composed of three who have previously received the award and three previous chairmen of the chamber board.
Several other awards were announced. The chamber's Young Professional of the Year award was presented to Luke Gibson, commercial real estate specialist at The Glenn Group.
There were 67 nominations of educators in Joplin's public and private schools submitted for Golden Apple awards, now being bestowed in their 37th year. They are intended to recognize excellence and passion in the teaching profession.
Golden Apple awards went to:
• Erica Doennig, Irving Elementary School, in the category of kindergarten through second grade.
• Margie Black of St. Mary's Catholic Elementary School, third to fifth grade.
• Darren Morgan, South Middle School, sixth to eighth grade.
• Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School, ninth to 12th grade.
Awards also were presented at the banquet in several categories of business of the year. That award recognizes the importance of small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to the economy, job growth, and creation of products and services.
Abernathy Roofing and Construction won the award for Small Business of the Year in the category of one to 50 employees.
Ozark Center was honored in the category of businesses with 51 or more employees.
Connect2Culture, which promotes arts and entertainment in the community and has brought the Cornell Complex to fruition after a number of years of working to develop a venue here, was honored as the not-for-profit company.
The chamber also gave special recognition to the administration and the staffs of both Freeman Hospital and Mercy Hospital Joplin for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. All the workers were recognized through Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman, and Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy, who were brought to the stage.
Members of the audience punctuated the special recognition with a spontaneous standing ovation.
