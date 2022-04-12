The community garden at Crosslines Ministries in Joplin will be showing off new life following a volunteer workday Tuesday with the Chamber Gives Back and the Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners.
Crosslines Ministries distributes the vegetables from the garden at 320 School Ave. to individuals and families in need. Volunteers used rakes, wheelbarrows and other garden tools to prepare the community garden that sports 66 beds and a greenhouse.
Tommy Eaves serves as the coordinator between Crosslines and the Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners, a local chapter that aims to help others in the community learn about gardening and environmental education.
The Ozark Gateway Master Gardeners help maintain Crossline’s community garden where they plan to grow cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet potatoes, cabbage, squash, zucchini, eggplant and peas later this year.
“Everything that’s produced here goes to Crosslines to be given away,” said Eaves. “It’s primarily vegetables.”
Eaves said the project would’ve taken several hours for him and another gardener to complete by themselves, and they’re grateful to receive some helping hands.
The Chamber Gives Back is a group of volunteers from the local business community who work with nonprofits and organizations on service projects. The chamber group brought nine members, several of whom had worked alongside the gardeners on the community garden last year.
“They work hard, and they’re scheduled today from 4 to 7 p.m., but we probably won’t have enough work to give them,” said Eaves. “Last year, they brought six volunteers.”
Dana Pim, an electronic services specialist at Southwest Missouri Bank, co-chairs the Chamber Gives Back, which volunteers with one nonprofit every month. The group has worked with Children’s Haven, Watered Gardens, Joplin Bright Futures and the Joplin Downtown Alliance.
“This actually stemmed from another project I did with the United Way, and we did it out here at the community garden,” said Pim. “I thought the Chamber Gives Back should be involved, so now we come back every year. We hope to bring awareness to the organizations we work with. We can come and knock out a big project, and it will save them a lot of time. Those are the projects we really like.”
Misty Covvey, a wealth management banker with US Bank, serves on the Chamber Gives Back board and said she was excited to see the community garden’s progression from last year.
“It’s rewarding to involve other people within the community who may not know about Crosslines and to bring new co-workers out who are either new to the community or unaware what Crosslines does,” she said.
Alaina Clayton, an account executive at Stealth Creative, also assisted the gardeners with the community garden project last year and said she volunteers anytime she can.
“Volunteering has always been a major part of my life, so I always try to get out and give back to the community,” she said.
The Chamber Gives Back is seeking volunteers and is open to all members with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals Network. Chamber volunteers will be back at the Crosslines community garden for another workday at 4 p.m. on May 2.
For more information, visit https://joplincc.com/improve-livability/chamber-gives-back/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.