Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on a spotlight for Joplin's businesses.
The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's annual expo is set for Wednesday. Today was a day for other exhibitors to meet and network; the public will get its chance tomorrow and enjoy the event's '80s theme.
We'll have more on this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Joplin School Board considering the lifting of its mask-wearing policy.
- A Lawrence County couple pleading in a child abuse case where the 3-year-old child died.
- Schreiber Foods moving ahead with its $52 million expansion.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.