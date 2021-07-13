Joplin companies that have promoted equity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace were recognized Tuesday by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
It was part of an effort by a chamber work group to interest other local businesses and organizations into taking a pledge to introduce EDI efforts into their cultures or expand their programs.
Clive Veri, regional president of Commerce Bank, said the bank has fostered EDI principles for a long time. “Every single element of the pledge are things we were already doing. It’s something that we all in the business community need to do,” Veri said.
“Because of our commitment to EDI, we do a lot in our in organization to foster diverse and inclusive work groups,” Veri said. “That means we bring people with different thought processes, regardless of what their situation may be, into the decision-making process. What that does for us is we make much better decisions and ultimately makes us a much stronger organization.”
The EDI work group is one of several chamber work groups that strive to improve livability in Joplin. Other groups are those formed to give back to the community, improve health and wellness, advocate for trails and connectivity, and provide professional development.
The pledge effort is an opportunity for small and midsize companies and organizations to incorporate EDI practices as well as implement changes to internal education, empowerment, collaborative learning and leadership at their own pace, according to Erin Slifka, marketing and public information manager for the chamber.
She said the pledge states: “Our organization commits to take actionable, measurable steps in the following areas: Education, Empowerment, Organization Culture, Collaborative Learning and Accountable Leadership.”
Examples of actions that could be taken in the area of education are providing ongoing job training, improving policies to combat bias and reviewing policies to assure they provide for inclusiveness. More details of the tenets of the pledge can be found at www.choosejoplin.com/pledge.
“EDI is a crucial component of building and maintaining a successful community. This is an opportunity for local organizations and individuals to enhance our community by including and supporting everyone,” Slifka said.
Darius “Junior” Lewis, a marketing associate at State Farm Insurance, is the chairman of the chamber’s EDI work group.
Lewis said he was never the type of person to speak out before, but “I’ve been here in Joplin my whole life and I’ve dealt with issues like racism,” something that the community as a whole may not see people experience. When the insurance office where he works joined the chamber, he was interested in assisting the EDI work group as a way to reach out to others about respecting and including those of different races, cultures and sexual orientation.
“I want to be an advocate,” Lewis said. “I want to change the way the community sees those things.”
Christie Barnhart, external affairs manager for Missouri American Water Co., said that company started an inclusion and diversity program about a year ago.
“We have found that bringing these things into our company has enhanced our work force,” she said. “It’s increased employee satisfaction. It’s improved our processes because we are bringing diverse ways and thoughts into the way we do our business. I think that’s applicable to any business in the community to introduce to new thoughts and ideas and look at new ways of doing things. I think when you do that you can only be successful.”
Resources regarding the pledge can be found at www.choosejoplin.com/pledge website. For more information, call the chamber at 417-624-4150.
