Expo

Jaime Buchanan, managing director of Trackside Burgers and BBQ, greet visitors at the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo at the Downstream Casino Pavilion on Tuesday. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we met with the area's business community. 

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce's annual expo kicked off Tuesday with its members-only event. The public will get their turn Wednesday. 

We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:

  • Tonight's Joplin Board of Education meeting.
  • A Carthage mansion back on the market. 
  • The Salvation Army working to meet its fundraising goal. 

We hope you stay warm as winter weather moves in. 

Follow Digital Editor Joe Hadsall on Twitter at @JoeHadsall.

Tags

Trending Video

Joe Hadsall is the digital editor for The Joplin Globe. He has been the editor of the former Nixa News-Enterprise and has worked for the Christian County Headliner News and 417 Magazine.