It’s just an empty room in the upper northwest corner of the Newman Innovation Center at the moment, but Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce officials hope a new coworking space will create an ideal environment for entrepreneurs who refuse to work from home.
The concept of coworking “is really catching on” nationwide, said Loni Smith, director of small-business incubation for the chamber. She wants that idea to be embraced by likeminded people in Joplin.
“If you don’t want to work from home, if you don’t want to work in the basement or from your home office, and if you want to be around other people but don’t want to be at a coffee shop all day long, you can come in and out here as you please,” Smith said.
Coworking — or sharing the same workspace with individuals from other businesses for a monthly fee — has proved far more attractive to professional millennial entrepreneurs than the traditional, cubed office workspace. And because millennials are now the largest segment in the workplace, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, the number of coworking spaces has jumped significantly, from just 14 spaces in 2007 to 26,000 spaces, hosting nearly 4 million people, by 2020.
The space inside the Newman Innovation Center, 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave., is a great alternative to people working on laptops inside coffee shops, restaurants with internet access or a basement office at home, Smith said. Why? Because a coworking space lowers overall business costs and creates networking opportunities that other small-business owners working from their homes simply cannot find elsewhere.
“Our goal is to provide a space where entrepreneurship and innovation thrive,” she said. “We offer affordable rates to those seeking to avoid the fatigue of isolated working conditions.”
For $150 a month, Smith said, individuals can gain access to the following amenities: a hot desk (one that is shared or rotated), a chair, free internet, Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce membership as well as access to complimentary educational programs, mentorships and e-commerce meetups. For $250 a month, individuals will receive those same perks plus a dedicated desk.
“It’s really just a one-and-done deal,” Smith said. Taking advantage of a coworking desk “just frees up capital that can be focused on (the business) rather than overhead costs,” she said.
The average cost of coworking spaces in larger cities ranges from $390 to $500 for a dedicated desk and $195 to $250 for a hot desk, according to DeskMag.
Smith envisions Joplin’s low cost of living and the $150/$250 rental fees enticing people from more expensive urban areas.
“The great thing about Joplin is that we can pull in people who live in L.A. right now who are working (a job) they can do from wherever — so move here,” Smith said. “Due to our low cost of living, our central location and with our airport (expanding), this is a great place for workers to come to work.”
The nearest coworking spaces are located in Springfield and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Smith said. But the Newman Innovation Center isn’t the first place the concept has been established in Joplin; The Hive, formerly located at 506 S. Main, once offered small, professional office spaces for single business owners.
For more information, call 417-624-4150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.