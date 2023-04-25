Motorists on Interstate 44 will soon see billboards promoting Joplin as one of the nation's top locations for remote workers to live, a project planned by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Travis Stephens, the chamber president and CEO, told the Joplin City Council at a recent meeting that the chamber will be advertising the ranking given to Joplin by the Wall Street Journal.
"We have rented a billboard out on I-44 facing all the traffic coming in from the Oklahoma side that highlights and touts this," Stephens said. After a few months, the sign will be posted on a billboard that faces the other direction.
Joplin was listed in the second place spot on the newspaper's "Top 10 Places for Remote Workers," a list that was published in February.
Among the factors that went into the rankings are access to inexpensive high-speed internet, affordable living, a low unemployment rate, proximity to airports, and amenities like restaurants and green spaces. Coming in second overall, Joplin ranked in the 97th percentile for a low cost of living and currently boasts a 2.35% unemployment rate, according to MOKAN Partnership, the regional economic development collaborative arm of the chamber.
"We’re excited to be recognized as the second overall destination in the nation for remote work," Stephens had said when the ranking was announced. "Our growing entrepreneurial ecosystem coupled with our quality public education and outdoor recreational opportunities makes Joplin an ideal place for remote workers."
As part of the effort to reach out to remote workers and entrepreneurs, the chamber has started "Launched in SWMO," a website that provides resources specifically aimed at them. The chamber offers coworking office space that remote workers can use daily, weekly, or monthly in the Joseph Newman Innovation Center at 407 S. Pennsylvania Ave., next door to the chamber offices.
In a quarterly report to the council about the chamber's economic development work, Stephens said the chamber received eight requests for information on sites for business development during the last quarter. The chamber has returned information for one inquiry on behalf of Joplin and two on behalf of MOKAN Partnership regional sites.
The reason there were responses to only three of the requests, Stephens said, is because "a lot of these had specific requirements such as an existing building or one of these asked for an airport hangar and a runway of a certain size. So a lot of these things we just don't fit the mold, so we only respond to the ones where we do have an opportunity" that fits the request.
There are some pending inquiries for which information was submitted and the chamber is waiting to hear something back, Stephens said.
Jacob Heisten, executive director of MOKAN Partnership, recently attended a Chicago trade show for international businesses in Europe and Asia seeking U.S. sites for business expansion.
Heisten said his presentation at the trade show was based on the location of the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park at Interstate 49 and I-44 and the 48/48 concept, which is telling those looking for a place to locate that at Crossroads they are 48 hours away from delivering to any place within the lower 48 states.
"It caught their attention," he said. "So I know there are companies that can do that. I know there are companies that have located in Crossroads simply for that purpose because they know they can get to the East Coast, the West Coast, the north or the south a lot faster" than if they are located on one side of the country."
The Missouri Partnership, a public-private economic development organization that provides potential site locations statewide to businesses, says that about 35% to 40% of their projects come directly from foreign governments, Heisten said.
"They do economic development a lot different than we do," Heisten said. "So it's interesting to try to figure out how they work and put MOKAN on the map for them."
Heisten also presented information about the local education centers, including Missouri Southern State University, Kansas City University-Joplin medical and dental schools, and Crowder College in case a potential client might be looking for those resources.
The trip resulted in MOKAN being mentioned in a number of social media posts, which he said brought a lot of attention to the area.
Two other Missouri cities, Kansas City and St. Charles, were represented at the trade show.
Seven companies in Joplin are working on expansions, Stephens said.
The Industrial Development Authority of Joplin sold 11.2 acres in Crossroads for a truck washing station. The Road Ranger Travel Plaza as well as a warehouse on a nearby property are under construction in the industrial park.
A developer has made an offer on a 25-acre property in Crossroads. That offer was to be considered by the Industrial Development Authority board, Stephens said.
